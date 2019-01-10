On a Wednesday afternoon, a group of five high school students from McFarland High School arrives at Room 508, where they will tutor seventh-grade students at McFarland Middle School. It’s 2:15 p.m. and ninth period has just started.
The five high school students each have their own group, leading five different tutoring sessions. The room is buzzing with student dialogue.
Each tutoring session consists of seventh-grade students asking for clarification on any of their homework assignments and the high school tutors help answer the students’ questions.
In one group, a high school tutor asks a seventh-grader, “What’s confusing for you?”
The student is having a difficult time solving an algebraic word problem — she doesn’t know how to put the words into an equation.
“Start with what you know,” said the tutor.
The high school tutors inquire the students to help them understand their problems.
The tutoring sessions are held twice a week on behalf of the Advancement Via Individual Determination program at McFarland Middle School.
AVID is a program that helps students prepare for college by training educators to use a student-centered approach to learning and giving students the resources they need to be prepared for college.
“The goal in AVID is to get students thinking of a CSU or higher,” said Maria Arguello.
Arguello is the seventh-grade AVID teacher at McFarland Middle School. It’s her second year as an AVID teacher, 10th at McFarland Middle School in total.
“We’re trying to build a support system for college,” she said.
Where there is low higher-education attainment, there are higher poverty rates. Local schools in Kern County are promoting higher education in different ways in an attempt to lower poverty rates.
The AVID students learn skills they will use in college, such as taking Cornell Notes. The students visit different college campuses, getting them thinking about where they’d like to attend. There are special speakers for the AVID students motivating them to get to college.
When the middle school students reach high school, they will be a part of the McFarland High School AVID program. At McFarland High School, AVID seniors receive help on college and financial aid applications and their personal statements.
The AVID program is focused on filling the opportunity gap and getting every student who has potential to college.
“A lot of these kids have a drive,” said Arguello. “A low-income community should not stop them.”
Promoting college in Kern County is crucial because there is very low higher-education attainment, which is a big factor of the high poverty rates the county faces.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2016, the percentage of people age 25 and older who attained a bachelor’s degree was 15.7 percent in Kern County. According to Data USA in 2016, the percent of people age 25 and older living in poverty in Kern County was 22.7 percent. The poverty rate in McFarland was 37.7 percent.
McFarland High School started offering dual-enrollment courses to students this year, allowing them to take college-level courses and receive college credit while in high school.
Jorge Trevino, a senior at MHS, is taking an English dual-enrollment course called expository composition.
“I strongly believe dual enrollment is important, especially in a poor community,” said Trevino.
Trevino believes that higher education is a way to improve the disadvantaged community of McFarland.
According to Data USA, educational services are among the highest-paid professions in McFarland. Currently, only 4 percent of the population hold positions in educational services. Farming labor accounts for 42 percent of the population in McFarland — many people with no higher-education attainment are dominating the farm labor workforce.
“Without students going to college and coming back, McFarland stays the same,” said Trevino. “The community cannot thrive without higher education.”
Trevino said MHS counselors are very helpful with college assistance and are always available as a resource for students.
“It’s up to the students if they want the help or not,” said Trevino.
According to the Community College Research Center, 88 percent of dual-enrollment students continued in college after high school and earned a degree within six years.
At Cesar E. Chavez High School in Delano, dual-enrollment courses are also being offered to students.
Gabriel Ramirez, a senior at CCHS, is currently taking a sociology dual-enrollment course.
“The class is helpful because our teacher is pretty strict with deadlines,” said Ramirez. “She also leaves it to us to take notes, teaching us to be self-dependent.”
Ramirez said the workload can be stressful, but he feels he will be prepared for college courses when he gets there.
Aside from his dual-enrollment course, Ramirez said the courses tend to be challenging in general. Teachers at CCHS give rigorous, high workloads to students. This can be stressful for students, but gets them prepared for college.
“It’s pretty beneficial that the classes are pretty difficult and teachers expect a lot from us,” said Ramirez.
Ramirez said the teachers on campus are a great support system for students and have been very helpful with recent college applications. The teachers also offer students college advice.
Ramirez attended Cosmos, a STEM program, over the summer. It is a four-week STEM program based at certain UC sites that prepares students from grades eight through 12 for future STEM careers.
“I wouldn’t have even known about it if it wasn’t for my Advanced Placement language arts teacher (Andrea Gutierrez),” said Ramirez. “It’s going to look really good on my college application.”
At Shafter High School, there has been a different approach in promoting higher-education attainment.
Guadalupe Puente is a 2016 Shafter High School alumna. She is currently attending Cal State Bakersfield.
“I was very fortunate because I had (Educational Talent Search) and (California Student Opportunity Access Program),” said Puente. “CSUB students would go to our classroom and talk to us about college.”
ETS is a program that finds students from disadvantaged backgrounds who have the potential to attend college and encourages them to graduate high school and pursue college. CalSOAP is a program that has college tutors from similarly disadvantaged backgrounds reach out to high school students and create a realistic plan for students to get to college.
With these two programs at Shafter High School, Puente realized college was attainable for her.
“I knew college was an option for me because of all the resources the programs offered — workshops, counseling and presentations,” said Puente.
Puente recognizes the importance these programs had on her journey to college.
“I didn’t see myself doing much after high school,” said Puente. “I realized there was so much out there for me with these programs.”
“I’m proud of where I am today,” Puente added.
