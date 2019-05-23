Details remained scarce on the disappearance of McFarland City Manager John Wooner as the case entered its first week.
Although no evidence exists that suggests anything violent happened to Wooner, the Bakersfield Police Department has opened an investigation into his disappearance as it errs on the side of “over-investigating,” said BPD Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley.
Wooner, 57, was last seen visiting a relative’s gravesite at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Bakersfield at 5:30 p.m. May 14, McCauley said.
He was driving a silver Dodge Durango owned by the city of McFarland with the license plate 1390353.
“All accounts were that he was coming home and then he wasn’t,” McCauley said, adding that his wife reported him missing. “It’s very unusual for people that go to work and come home every day to just stop doing that.”
Officials with the city of McFarland did not respond to requests for comment.
Wooner is described as a Hispanic man, standing at about 6 feet tall and weighing 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt and khaki pants.
His disappearance has so far confused investigators.
“At this point we don’t know exactly what happened,” McCauley said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
