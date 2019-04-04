In recognition of the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth, the Indian activist’s emphasis on peace and nonviolence were honored on Saturday.
Hundreds came out to Cal State Bakersfield for the first Festival for Peace & Nonviolence event this weekend, put on by the Ravi & Naina Patel Foundation. The event included a march around the campus, several speakers as well as live entertainment and vendors.
Prior to the start of the march, a few speakers addressed the importance of Gandhi’s teachings, especially when it came to making positive changes in the world.
“We the people of Bakersfield, we the people of Kern County, must be the change towards nonviolence and peace,” said Mayor Karen Goh. “Today, I call upon all of us to be that instrument of change.”
Attendee Snehal Thaker said he’s been excited to see an event honoring Gandhi’s life and teachings come to Bakersfield and hopes it helps educate and inspire people.
“He’s an iconic figure. Just through nonviolence, he made people listen to him,” Thaker said. “We need to let people understand that this is a way which was successful and we should not give up on it.”
Judy and Gale Simmons came out to celebrate Gandhi on Saturday with their dog Lili.
“We’ve always been admirers of Gandhi, always been interested in his philosophy,” Gale Simmons said.
“I aspire the goodness in him, what he did for the world,” Judy Simmons said. “It’s wonderful that CSUB is doing this. We need more peace in the world.”
Gale Simmons said he’s not sure how much impact the event will have in promoting peace and nonviolence, especially during a divisive time in the world, but he felt it was a worthwhile effort nonetheless.
“If one doesn’t try, one never accomplishes anything,” he said.
Satish Desai, who was one of the volunteers who helped put on the festival, said it is because of the divisiveness and violence in the world today that events like the one on Saturday are important.
“Violence cannot stop violence. It’s never going to happen,” he said. “People need to stop and think about where this is going to lead us. Violence is always going to be there, so what we need to do is self-improve, self-purify ourselves and decide how we want to spiritually grow as humans.”
Desai said while violence isn’t going to be reduced overnight, things like Saturday’s march could help put more people on the path of practicing more peace and nonviolence in their own lives.
“Seeing people talking about nonviolence, at least it puts a thought in their minds,” he said. “That may germinate into something good. If it does, that’s good for the world. If I can change a human being’s thought process , even just one person, to me it’s a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.