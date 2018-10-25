Leighton Bess ran into the waiting arms of Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball forward Justin Edler-Davis, who hoisted Bess into the air. Within fractions of a second, the rest of the men’s basketball team was there to form a mob in what was the most exhilarating moment of the night.
“The shot was going in. I knew it,” said Bess. “I was pretty confident.”
Bess, a 16-year-old from Oakland, doesn’t yet have his driver’s license but by hitting a half court shot at the CSUB Blue-Gold Scrimmage in the Icardo Center on Oct. 18, he won a new Hyundai Kona from Bakersfield Hyundai. There was some confusion regarding Bess’ eligibility to win it, but CSUB Athletics confirmed Bess will get the car.
“Oh man, I went crazy,” CSUB men’s basketball head coach Rod Barnes said. “... I looked over, I told somebody, ‘It’s got a chance.’ When it went in, I went wild because we’ve been wanting that to happen. To be able to witness it was a great time.”
Bess, who said he takes a few half court shots during each of his basketball practices, is the cousin of CSUB women’s basketball guard Jasmin Dixon.
“Oh man that was awesome,” CSUB women’s basketball coach Greg McCall said. “... Just to see him hit that shot. Just to the see the excitement of the fans.”
The men’s basketball team starts the season at TCU on Nov. 7. The women’s team opens the year at home on Nov. 6 against Wright State.
The only player missing from the night was men’s basketball senior guard Damiyne Durham. He was “at home at his dorm,” according to Barnes, who did not elaborate.
Taze Moore is back
As of Oct. 18, it had been 614 days since men’s basketball forward Taze Moore suffered a gruesome broken leg injury and 614 days since his last real game action. The scrimmage was no sort of official contest, but Moore didn’t hold back his athleticism that was hidden all last season.
Moore started off the scrimmage with an alley-oop and had a left-handed putback slam. He worried Barnes a bit by jumping over Edler-Davis during the slam dunk contest.
Moore’s mother also flew across the country, surprising him to be at the scrimmage.
“I feel 120 percent,” Moore said. “I feel like we’re in go mode. I’m just ready to get to the season.”
The women will have plenty of height inside
The Roadrunners’ 2018-19 roster features three players 6 foot-3 or taller — Vanessa Austin (6-3), Nina Carpenter (6-4) and Nandi Jorden (6-5).
Though there wasn’t much post play during the scrimmage, the size was apparent even when the players were just standing around. Austin broke out as a freshman last season and Jorden played sparingly. Carpenter is a transfer from Holmes Community College.
Austin, who averaged 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season, has added a new weapon to her offensive arsenal. Last season, she was stuck mostly catching passes in the post. This year, she’ll drive in from the free throw line or higher. She’s also grown two inches, according to the roster.
Jorden only played in 12 games for a total of 60 minutes last year but is primed for a bigger year, according to McCall.
