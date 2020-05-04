Life can be difficult enough under normal circumstances. Now, in the current public health crisis, the challenges for parents, guardians and caregivers can seem overwhelming, and children have worries and anxieties like nothing they have ever experienced.
Fortunately, Delano Union School District continues to provide social-emotional and mental health support services for students and families.
“There are many challenges for our families right now,” notes Rosalina Rivera, superintendent. “Our family therapist and the school social workers remain on duty, and their work is more important than ever!”
Rivera points out that the District’s closure message – “Together, we will see this through!” – sums up the mission of these staff members.
“These difficult times are giving us the opportunity to look inward, reflect on what truly matters and connect with ourselves and our loved ones on a deeper level,” observes Maria Sandoval, DUSD school social worker, reflecting a positive and optimistic personality that she shares with other staff members providing mental health support services.
In 2018, the district recruited Lorena Guzman to serve as a marriage and family therapist; and in 2019, the district added four school social workers: Denise Barragan, Carolina Cornejo-Espinoza, Edith Ortiz and Maria Sandoval. All have local roots and a strong connection with and commitment to the Central Valley. Each has a master’s degree from either Cal State Bakersfield or Fresno State, and each is fully licensed and fully credentialed.
The new staff joined the existing team of DUSD mental health professionals, consisting of school psychologists Don Asbridge, Tricia Crabtree, Maribel Garcia, Dr. Jorge Jimenez and Maricruz Velasquez. The family therapist, psychologists and school social workers combine their skill sets and collaborate to address the full spectrum of student social-emotional and mental health needs.
When the current public health crisis arrived, it was a priority for Superintendent Rivera to maintain mental health services. “We considered it to be just as essential as maintaining our instructional program and providing food services.”
New methods of providing services and support had to be found. “Our family therapist and our social workers were highly motivated – they were worried about what would happen with their students, and they were determined to not let them down.”
Rivera is pleased with the ongoing support that students are receiving.
Lorena Guzman, marriage and family therapist
Guzman was born and raised in Delano, and attended Fremont Elementary School, Almond Tree Middle School and Delano High School.
“It's an unusual time, and it’s normal to feel anxious, overwhelmed, scared,” notes Guzman, who serves students in grades transitional kindergarten through eighth grade at all DUSD school sites. “School closures can be particularly difficult for students with mental health symptoms because of the support systems some students build in their school setting.”
She recognizes that many students will be in need of support while schools are closed. “It can be very easy for students to withdraw and isolate during these times if they are experiencing anxiety, depression, anger etc., which can increase their symptoms.”
“My work with students during this closure has consisted of navigating through all the feelings and emotions that have come up.” Serving students from ages 4 through 14, Guzman makes use of a wide variety of approaches. “Many students have feelings of loss over not getting to finish the school year, not seeing their friends and teachers, and not having the end of year field trips, award ceremonies, and graduations. These feelings are valid and we process them as best we can.”
Lorena emphasizes positive coping skills and self-care when working with students and families. “I encourage and challenge my students to do at least one thing that makes them feel good every day. It can be simple things like going for a walk, gardening, baking/cooking, learning a new skill/hobby, spending time with family, spending time with pets, riding bikes, etc.”
Each of the DUSD school social workers has been providing direct social-emotional support to students and families, working closely with students that are reporting feeling anxious, isolated and overwhelmed with the uncertainties during this time of distance learning. The social workers maintain regular contact via telephone, text messages and email, functioning as liaisons who connect students and families to different resources and benefits. A typical day includes remaining in contact with students, conducting follow ups/check-ins with families to provide support and/or resources, and connecting students and families to access food and other essential goods and services.
Denise Barragan
Barragan was born and raised in Tulare, and is the daughter of immigrant parents from Mexico.
“I encourage everyone to try to maintain optimism,” she said, who serves students at Cecil Avenue, Del Vista and Princeton. “I tell them that each day we need to ask, what am I grateful for, and what is in my control?”
She emphasized that she and the other school social workers have made it their goal during the school closures to reach as many Delano families as possible. “We are going to continue to assess their needs, so that they are provided an equitable education.”
Carolina Cornejo-Espinoza
Cornejo-Espinoza was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and immigrated to the United States with her family, spending most of her childhood years in Woodlake. She has seen a growing need for a wide range of support services.
“In the beginning, there were not a lot of concerns or questions. However, as the days went by, uncertainty grew and therefore, the amount of anxiety, questions and concerns grew with it.”
Cornejo-Espinoza tries to contact all of the students in her caseload on a weekly basis. She serves students at Albany Park, Nueva Vista and Pioneer.
“It is important to me to be able to help them navigate through the difficult issues in their lives. Many of these families don’t have a support system to help them so I want to be able to provide them with whatever they need.”
Edith Ortiz
Ortiz was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and immigrated to the United States when she was 2-years-old. She has lived in the Central Valley for most of her life, eventually making her home in Orosi.
“We are living in unprecedented times where many families in the Central Valley are struggling to survive financially and emotionally,” Ortiz explained. She serves students at Harvest, La Vina, and Morningside. “Parents are finding it extremely difficult to overcome challenges such as job loss causing financial burden, language barriers (not understanding some of their children’s school work) and the lack of technological knowledge to help homeschool their children (causing stress and anxiety).”
She recommends that parents keep their children on a schedule, and to be sure to reach out to teachers, social workers, or administrators when their children need help understanding their school work.
Maria Sandoval
Sandoval was born and raised in Delano and attended Albany Park Elementary School, Cecil Avenue Middle School and Delano High School.
“My goal is to empower students to reach their full potential,” Sandoval explained, “and right now, that means making sure students and families have access to resources that will benefit them.”
Her caseload includes students from Almond Tree, Fremont and Terrace.
“One of my favorite quotes is by Vivian Greene: ‘Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning how to dance in the rain.’ That’s the attitude I’m trying to model for the students.”
When engaging with parents, guardians, and caregivers, the social workers emphasize the importance of self-care.
“While we are experiencing these trying times together, act with empathy, kindness, and compassion to one another,” advised Sandoval, “But most importantly to yourself.”
“Being empathetic toward others is important but we often forget about our own well-being,” observed Cornejo-Espinoza. “During these times of uncertainty, be sure to not only check-in with your loved ones, but to take care of yourself. Carve out at least five minutes in your day to get your thoughts together and recharge.”
Ortiz notes that self-care includes maintaining a healthy and positive attitude. “This, too, shall pass. We will see this through. Let’s focus on making the best out of what we have, and take this one day at a time.”
The DUSD Mental Health Team is available to support all students and their families. To receive services, students and parents/guardians can call the DUSD Hotline at 661-721-5000 extension 00600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.