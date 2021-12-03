Family, friends remember Shaylyn Pinoliar during annual run/walk

This Thanksgiving Day, on a crisp-cool 30-degree morning, runners and walkers throughout the city came together to honor a special young lady, Shaylyn Pinoliar.
The route took them south on Browning Road starting from a small memorial in honor of Shaylyn Pinoliar on the corner of Summer Drive and Browning Road.
Many ran and some walked, but they gave it their all to stand with Fegimar and Elsa Pinoliar, the parents of Shaylyn. The family has been honoring their daughter every year since her tragic passing at the corner of Summer Drive and Browning Road in 2012.
The event has been mostly attended by family and friends of the Pinoliars, however, organizers hope to make it a citywide event in the future with more participants.
