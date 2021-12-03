You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family, friends remember Shaylyn Pinoliar during annual run/walk

IMG_1165.jpg

Participants in the run/walk remembering Shaylyn Pinoliar pose for a photo on Thanksgiving Day.

 Provided photo

This Thanksgiving Day, on a crisp-cool 30-degree morning, runners and walkers throughout the city came together to honor a special young lady, Shaylyn Pinoliar.

The route took them south on Browning Road starting from a small memorial in honor of Shaylyn Pinoliar on the corner of Summer Drive and Browning Road.

Many ran and some walked, but they gave it their all to stand with Fegimar and Elsa Pinoliar, the parents of Shaylyn. The family has been honoring their daughter every year since her tragic passing at the corner of Summer Drive and Browning Road in 2012.

The event has been mostly attended by family and friends of the Pinoliars, however, organizers hope to make it a citywide event in the future with more participants.

Joe Alindajao is a member of the Delano City Council.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 158,009

  • Deaths: 1,814

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 150,579 

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 92.04

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 92.61

Updated: 12/2/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

More Coronavirus coverage

 