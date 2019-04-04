Dogs took over the Kern County Fairgrounds this past weekend.
The Kern County Kennel Club partnered with the San Luis Obispo Kennel Club to hold a four-day dog show called the Vines & Wines Cluster, which ended Sunday. Hundreds of dogs of all shapes, sizes and colors participated in various competitions including conformation and obedience.
The Thursday and Friday portions of the dog show were focused on the San Luis Obispo Club, while Saturday and Sunday were for the Kern County club.
San Diego resident Sharon Hunkins showed several cotons and bichons during the dog show on Saturday. Hunkins said she has been showing dogs since 2004, about a year after her husband and son died in an accident.
“I didn’t know what to do with myself afterward,” she said. “I took stock of my life and said ‘what would make me happy again?’ I realized that it was working with dogs.”
Hurkins said she grew up with dogs as a kid living on a farm. When she was 10 years old, her mother bought her a miniature poodle and entered her into a grooming school. Although Hurkins became a practiced groomer, she said she never got involved in showing around that time.
Now, with her three surviving children now adults, Hunkins said her dogs have become her new children in a way.
“There are a lot of people who show and are empty-nesters,” she said. “These dogs, they’re their kids. For lot of people who don’t have kids, they’re their kids. These dogs are my everything.”
Bakersfield native Dakota Skellenger came with her husband, Loren, to watch the dog show, along with their dogs Chloe and Starr, a husky and a sheltie, respectively. For Skellenger, who has shown dogs in the past, watching the show on Saturday was a surreal experience.
“It’s hard to be on the other side of it. It’s fun to show the dogs and win,” she said. “It’s nice to be out here though and see a lot of people that you know. I’ve learned so much growing up around these people.”
Skellenger said she first started getting into showing dogs when she was a kid as part of her school’s 4-H Club. However, when Skellenger went off to college at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, she put showing on hold.
“There’s just something addicting about dog showing,” she said. “When I have time, I’ll go back to it, but right now I’m busy with school. Dog showing can be very time-consuming.”
Bakersfield resident Janet Hard brought her 5-year-old golden retriever Buster to the show on Saturday. This year’s event was the first time either of them had attended.
“I thought he would really like it. He loves seeing the other dogs,” she said. “He’s in heaven. He can’t make up his mind on where to go, what to see, who to see.”
Anne Noe, who lives in Nipomo, showed her 6-year-old smooth fox terrier Joey on Saturday. Noe said that unlike some of the professional dog-showers, she’s just doing it as a hobby and only with Joey.
“I would like to see more novices like myself get into the game, people with pets who want to show on weekends for fun,” she said.
Noe said she’s been enjoying participating in the show and hanging out with her dog, as well as the other people who are showing.
“It’s about getting to see these people that I see every couple months at a show,” she said. “We get together afterward and talk about the show. I love the camaraderie.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.