Kern County citrus growers are extremely anxious about the looming threat of citrus greening disease, known as huanglongbing in China, where it originated. The illness isn't harmful to people or animals, but it kills fruit trees and has decimated the citrus industry in Florida. The disease is carried on an insect called the Asian citrus psyllid. Not every psyllid is a carrier, but the disease cannot spread without the pest, which transmits it by feeding on the liquid inside citrus leaves.