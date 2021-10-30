Excerpts from speech by Patty Itliong Serda

I am the youngest daughter of Larry Dulay Itliong. Today is an emotional day for me seeing the first Larry Itliong mural in Delano at my school, Morningside.
And realizing this is a symbol of my dad's life's work. I wanted to first thank Blue Shield of California, Rick Bond and Debbie Chang for being an instrumental part in this mural without them sponsoring this mural this would still be a distant dream of mine. So thank you to Blue Shield and everyone involved in bringing light unto this project/dream of mine.
Secondly, I would like to acknowledge and thank the students and staff at my school, Mr. Chavez, principal, Mrs. Gibbs, vice-principal, the board of trustees, and superintendent's cabinet and our Superintendent Rosalina Rivera for want to help bring awareness to my dad's fight for justice and equality, and to the willingness to each our younger generation about Filipino American history because after all it is American history.
I am so honored that we can share this moment with state Attorney General Rob Bonta and his family. For he is key in passing the bill AB7 that proclaims Oct. 25 as Larry Itliong Day and designate that public schools and educational institutions observe that date by conducting exercises remembering the life of Larry Itliong and the contributions he made to our sate.
With that being said, today is the perfect day to unveil this amazing mural created and painted by Eliseo Art Silva, a world renowned artist. As I look through each state of the mural I can't help but imagine my dad's journey and legacy. For having such amazing dreams and passion at such a young age. It reminds me so much of the dreams and passions of my own children as well as students here at Morningside.
My dad's story has taught so many people that dreams and passions are not easy but always possible. This is true when in comes to the story about my dad. When he got to America he realized that his dream would be a long journey ahead. He decided he needed to work in the fields to make a living and that is when he realized that people of color were treated unfairly, so he decided to become a Farm Labor Activist.
I call him a HERO.
He knew he had to do something to help the people. So he became the voice of the people. In the field, there were no restrooms, no clean drinking water, no shade from the hot sun and no breaks.
I can't even imagine what that must have been like for them. And on top of all that, they would receive very little pay for such long hard work!
My dad knew something had to be done. So he took a bold step and decided to stand up for the rights of the people. My dad was passionate about organizing groups of people to stand up for their rights. He was a great organizer.
He soon partnered with Cesar Chavez and together they formed a union. On Sept. 7, 1965, they decided together that Mexicans and Filipinos would go on strike. The Delano Grape Strike is a very historic event that happened in this small town of Delano. The strike was successful because it caused change for the better. All these historic events are depicted on this beautiful meaningful mural.
The last panel on this mural is significant to me because it is a picture of my dad and I together with him reading to me and other children. This is such and important part of the mural to me since my dad learned so much by reading himself. I fell that is whey I'm passionate about educating our children about reading. I guess being a librarian is a perfect job for me. It reminds me of my dad every time I see children interested in books.
I was so close to my father even though, when he passed, I was only 7. He used to take me to work with him in his office in Chinatown. There are so many amazing memories about my dad like when I used to climb on his bed every night before bed and he would brush my hair. This great memory is also in the mural, with a hidden hair brush as a symbol of our father/daughter relationship. We shared so many great memories, but the most important thing my dad taught me was to believe in my dreams, fight for what is right and never give up!
The mural is entitled: The Larry Itliong Story: The Road to Equality and Justice. We picked this name because each one us has a story to tell and I want everyone to know the story about my dad. They say a legacy is an individual that makes a mark on the world and represents an impact they have made on people or places. My dad's legacy will live on forever and will continue to do so if we take that same passion and drive that my dad had and also pursue our dreams and goals and when things seem tough or impossible you NEVER GIVE UP!
Thank you for letting me share with you today about this amazing man, I call my dad. On this date, Oct. 25, as we celebrate Larry Itliong Day, it is my hope that you will feel inspired to stand up for justice and equality just like my dad did. Thank you!
