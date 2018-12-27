Two pictures hang in Rickey Holden’s apartment bedroom. They’re his most significant pieces of home.
Elaina Holden, his daughter, was 1 year old in one school photo and 2 in the other. Rickey had to be there for the first to coax Elaina into smiling. In one, she sports a red polka dotted shirt with a red bow in her hair.
Rickey looks at the photos and thinks of her. He can’t see her, feel her or play with her every day as he would like.
A sticker photo of Rickey playing basketball from high school is plastered onto the wall in his old bedroom at his childhood home.
Elaina doesn’t let anyone else in the room. She stares at the picture and runs her hands over it. Then she usually demands for someone to “call my dada.”
Rickey, a 5-foot-10 senior starting point guard for Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball, is in Bakersfield, California for his second year. His 3-year-old daughter, Elaina Rickel Holden, is back home in Laurel, Mississippi.
She’s one of the reasons Rickey moved more than 1,700 miles away and what makes being in Bakersfield the hardest. He sees her in everything he does, whether it be walking around campus or high-fiving kids after home games. He always ponders what she’d do or say if she were there.
“Everything he’s doing is for her,” said Rickey’s father, Rickey Holden. “I don’t think he would even be in California if it wasn’t for her. I think he knew that was the best option for him and he took it. He told me when he left, he wants a better life for her so he’s stepping up to the plate.”
***
Rickey was nervous, scared and devastated. Most of all, he feared telling his parents.
The first pregnancy test didn’t go through but the second came back as positive. Just a few days into his senior year of high school, Rickey thought he had ruined it already.
His mother had always been up front about safe sex. She bought condoms and talked to any girlfriends Rickey had about getting on the pill. Greta Holden didn’t want Rickey conceiving a child in high school like she did. Her oldest son, Zay Davis, also had a child at a young age.
Rickey told a cousin first and waited a couple weeks to let his parents know. His mother could tell he was hiding something. Rickey’s father remembers not talking to his son for a few days after finding out.
“It was a heartbroke feeling for me,” Greta said. “I cried like a newborn baby. Some days I still look back on that and I cry.”
On May 20, 2015, Elaina was born. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Rickey graduated high school the night before.
When a doctor handed Rickey his newborn daughter, he took three steps and stopped.
“I can’t hold her,” Rickey said. “I’m scared I’m gonna break her neck.”
When they brought her home, he wouldn’t fall asleep with Elaina nearby. He thought he’d roll over onto her. He also let his mother handle taking care of Elaina for a little while before he finally stepped in. His parents taught him how to feed, hold and change her.
Elaina has Rickey’s brown eyes and his smile. People tell Rickey she looks just like him, except with lighter skin.
Her personality, though, is more like her mother’s and Rickey’s parents’. She’s playful, loud, outgoing and bossy. Rickey is quiet, humble and never looking for the attention. They balance each other out, Greta said.
“She’s the love of our life now. I’m glad she’s here,” Greta said. “I wouldn’t change it for nothing.”
When Rickey is home, Elaina calls the shots. They watch her favorite shows like “Blaze and the Monster Machines” and do puzzles. She always wants to go back to the trampoline park Rickey took her to before he first left, even crying when they leave after being there for three hours.
While Elaina’s mother, Tee Davis, has a stricter parenting style, Rickey admits that he lets Elaina get away with whatever she wants — including eating candy and not finishing her dinner.
More than anything, Rickey wants to be an example for his daughter of what to be and what to expect. He knows one day she’ll start dating. His awareness of how men treat women has changed. Rickey’s trying to show her what she deserves in a partner.
Rickey’s high school and junior college coaches described him as the “guy you want your daughter to marry” and what “you want your son to grow up to be like.”
“You want Rickey Holden in your life,” Rickey’s junior college coach Rahim Lockhart said.
***
Rickey had offers from some Division I schools, he said, and several junior colleges were interested. But regardless of how much coaches tried to convince him otherwise, he didn’t want to leave his newborn baby, so he settled on Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi. The campus was only about five minutes away from his house.
He had basketball and school to worry about, but he also needed to provide for his child. Rickey found a job full-time job painting, fixing desks and cleaning at his high school.
Greta wondered what his work ethic would be like considering it wasn’t basketball related and because he was “lazy,” not making his bed or cleaning his room at home. Lockhart — the head coach at Jones County Junior College who moved on to be an assistant at Ole Miss — tried to convince Rickey not to take the job. The coach felt the player could make it to D-I if he put the time in.
“I got to get a job. I got things I need to take care of,” Lockhart remembered Rickey saying. “I don’t want to ask my parents to do it for me. … Coach, I’m gonna put my work in. That’s not gonna be a problem.”
So they agreed that every day after work, Rickey would go to the gym at Jones County to work with Lockhart for about two hours. The paint in Rickey’s hair would sweat out onto his face, clothes and the floor.
After several weeks, Lockhart told Rickey just to workout at Laurel High School. Lockhart was testing him. Lockhart snuck into the gym to secretly watch Rickey, alone, running the same drills at the same pace as the team did in practice.
Employees at the high school raved to Greta about how Rickey would go out of his way to help them and do anything needed.
“When my daughter was born, I feel like it just made me go harder,” Rickey said.
While Rickey was at Jones County Junior College, coaches came calling again. That included CSUB head coach Rod Barnes, who had coached Lockhart at Ole Miss. The personal connection and endorsement was there (Lockhart told Barnes that if anything happened to Rickey in California, he’d hold the coach personally responsible). But it meant getting on an airplane for the first time in his life and leaving Elaina.
Rickey talked to his parents, his uncle, his coaches and anyone else he could think of for advice. Lockhart said it was Rickey’s job to prepare a place in the world for his daughter.
Randy Pettis, Rickey’s uncle and AAU coach, tried to get his nephew to focus on the period of life Elaina was in. She won’t remember much, if anything, from when she was 2 or 3, Pettis said. She’ll miss you, he told Rickey, but it will be harder on you than it will be on her.
“If you’re going to sacrifice any time with her, it would be now — right now — so she won’t grow up without you,” Pettis said. “... I think he took it in and hopefully he’ll graduate with a degree and come back and be an example for her.”
To the surprise of his parents, Rickey chose to go across the country for what will be almost three years.
“He’s making the sacrifice now for the greater good for the long term,” Rickey’s high school coach, Marcus Price, said. “For a young man to have that perspective at a young age is something that’s uncommon. And that’s what makes him Rickey Holden.”
***
Elaina knows she’s in Mississippi and Rickey is in California. Rickey thinks she understands why, beyond just to play basketball, he is so far away.
He wants to ride basketball as far as it can take him. Becoming a coach or playing professionally overseas are strong possibilities. Maybe one day he’ll own his own business. At the least, he’ll have his degree and be in a better position to provide for his daughter than before he left home.
Greta doesn’t want her son to come back to Laurel. Rickey, so far, isn’t planning out specifics that far ahead.
What he knows lies ahead is conversations with Elaina on FaceTime every day. She’ll stop watching cartoons in his room to make Rickey’s parents call at random times of the day. She gets mad if he doesn’t answer, pointing at the screen saying, “Boy, you need to answer the phone.”
When he does, she asks about his day and if he’s done with his practice or game. He asks about school and they talk about other members of the family.
Eventually, Elaina will tell Rickey she’s moving to California to be with him.
“Come on,” he says, and they laugh.
“Dada, I miss you. When are you coming home?” she says.
“Soon, baby,” he says. “Soon.”
