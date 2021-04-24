Event distributes PPE to McFarland small businesses

The city of McFarland teamed up with the McFarland Lions Club, McFarland Recreation and Park District, and the McFarland Greater Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, April 10, to conduct a personal protection equipment distribution event for local small businesses.
This PPE one-day drive-thru distribution event supported more than 24 local small business owners and their employees by providing them with a free, 30-day supply of personal protective gear for all eligible small businesses in McFarland.
“As businesses face adversity with the health crisis and future lockdowns, our goal is to ensure that businesses don’t have further burdens to their bottom line with financial costs of PPE on the rise,” Mayor Sally Gonzalez said. “We see what disruption one single COVID-compromised employee can do to an entire company and their operations.
"We want to make sure our local businesses are not only compliant, but able to keep their employees safe and can mitigate some of those risks from unpredictable medical issues and flare ups,” Gonzalez said.
“I encourage McFarland businesses to access this free equipment from city of McFarland to continue to keep workers and customers protected," McFarland City Manager Maria Lara said. "I’m thankful to the McFarland Lions and Chamber for continuing to support, equip and uplift businesses with the tools they need.”
