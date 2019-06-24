Delano Union School District reminds the public that enrollment is underway for the 2019-20 school year.
The first day of school for students from preschool through eighth grade in the district’s 12 schools will be Aug. 6.
The main emphasis is on those children who need to be enrolled for kindergarten and transitional kindergarten. This will help ensure that they get a space in the kindergarten closest to their home (or for TK, at the school offering the program that is nearest to their home).
District officials remind parents to enroll their children early so they do not have to wait in line on the first day of school. Children who attend other local schools and districts are encouraged to enroll with an inter-district transfer from their home district.
Enrollment packets for preschool and kindergarten are available at the district’s Student Reception Center at 1300 Norwalk St. For more information on TK through eighth grade enrollment, please call 721-5000, ext. 00140, 00141, or 00158. For preschool enrollment, please call 721-5000, ext. 00146 or 00147.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano Union School District.
