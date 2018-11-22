Outstanding serious and humorous interpretations of literature were performed for eager judges during the Delano Union School District-hosted Region X Oral Language Festival held Thursday, Nov. 15, at Harvest Elementary School and La Vina Middle School.
Students in grades four through eight took part in the competition, where first-place winners in each event will represent the region at the county festival Jan. 26.
SERIOUS SOLO (grades seven and eight) — First: Joshua Alfaro, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy; second: Miranda Cortez, Pond School; third: Jennifer Ontiveros, Pond School.
SERIOUS DUO (grades seven and eight) — First: Jennevy Gutierrez and Angelina Duran, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy; second: Mariah Mata and Jacqueline Perez, Pioneer
School.
HUMOROUS SOLO (grades seven and eight) — First: Alex Lopez, Pioneer School.
HUMOROUS DUO (grades seven and eight) — First: Gillian Munoz Zuniga and Susana Zaragoza, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy; second: Dayanara Bravo and Kassandra Castellanos, La Vina Middle School; third: Jessica Tafoya and Xitlaly Vega, Pioneer School.
VERSE CHOIR (grades seven and eight) — First: Julissa Oropeza, Isabella Montes, Gladys Alejo, Destiny DeLeon, Arianna Contreras and Athena Permejo, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy; second: Ricardo Garcia, Brandon Frias, Sergio Lopez and Aaron Ocampo, Pioneer School.
SERIOUS SOLO (grades four through six) — First: Armindev Bhatti, Harvest School; second: Elliora Ignacio, Morningside School; third: Reace Albeza, Princeton School.
SERIOUS DUO (grades four through six) — First: Guadalupe Llanes and Julissa Hernandez, Albany Park School; second: Savannah Valencia and Ezekiel Basconcillo, Princeton School; third:
Sharelle Toumoua and Brianna Paramo, Fremont School.
HUMOROUS SOLO (grades four through six) — First: Leah Kaehler - La Vina Middle School; second: Andrew Marquez, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy; third: Seth Antonio, Fremont School.
HUMOROUS DUO (grades four through six) — First: Nicole Noreiga and Melanie Morales, La Vina Middle School; second: Jada Ramos and Haylee Carino, Morningside School; third: Mia Olmedo and Leila Andrade, Princeton School.
VERSE CHOIR (grades four through six) — First: Lia Navarro, Alyssa Rodriguez, Alexandra Leon and Alexa Navarro, Pond School; second: Heidi Gamez, Lesli Otero, Mariah Lopez and Haley McClintock, Harvest School; third: Jessica Parades, Jocelyn Lango Garibay, Denice Barrios and Pedro Benavides, Morningside School.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano Union School District.
