Coming from various educational backgrounds, the principals of the sites in the Delano Union School District bring many years of experience of learning and teaching to their positions in the district. This is the first of several articles featuring these educational leaders.
CHRIS JUAREZ
First-year Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy Principal Chris Juarez comes to DUSD after teaching science and serving as learning director for 14 years at Delano High School, three years as principal of Valley High School and one year as principal at Cesar Chavez High School.
Prior to entering education as a vocation, the principal of the Cecil Avenue Patriots was a peer counselor for three years, where he helped with scheduling and financial aid.
Juarez said that Cecil Avenue is rich in history and is the “jewel of Delano.” It started as the only school in the district and now is one of 12 schools. He is looking forward to promoting mathematics and science, helping to attract students, and prepare them in science and their future education.
Cecil Avenue’s principal stated that his first observations of working in the district are that it is all about family, which will be the same philosophy he will promote at his school. Attending the district’s back-to-school breakfast with his staff, Juarez said that it was very lively, but warm and inviting.
“Everyone is positive, helpful and cordial,” he said.
Juarez said he is excited to be leading Cecil Avenue and to have this opportunity.
“I want to see what we can do here,” he said. “I look forward to a great first year.”
Juarez and his wife, Stacy, have three children, ages 9, 6 and 4.
ANA RUIZ
Del Vista Math and Science Academy Principal Ana Ruiz has been connected with the community of Delano for many years. She is a Delano High School graduate and also attended and graduated from California State University, Bakersfield.
Prior to entering education, the principal of the Del Vista Dragons worked in the fields, in a restaurant and at a bank data processing center. She began her teaching career at Valle Vista School (now Nueva Vista Language Academy), but transferred to her current school in 1994 where she taught third grade and served as site resource teacher starting in 2000.
Ruiz’s first administrative position was as vice principal at Terrace Elementary School, followed by a year in the district Educational Services department.
She has been in her current position for four years.
“Del Vista is a wonderful place,” Ruiz said. “It is like home. My daughters went to school here, and I’ve met a lot of great people.”
Her two daughters, Kristine and Adriana, are both teachers in the district’s Special Education department. Rounding out their family, Ruiz’s husband, Mark, is principal of Princeton Street School (more on Mark Ruiz in a later article). Ana Ruiz’s two sisters are also employed in the district.
Regarding working in the district, Ana Ruiz said that it is a great place to come to work.
“There is a lot of support,” she said. “It is a family, and we can count on everyone to help.”
The principal of the Dragons stated that students are in safe hands at all district schools and that safety is priority No. 1.
“No matter what, we will focus on the student,” she said. “Learning is very important.”
