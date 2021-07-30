Eat Like a Bear! marks 100th person to lose 100 pounds

I went viral after losing over 100 pounds, and now over 100 people have lost more than 100 pounds.
It’s really a pretty crazy world because, at 50-plus years old, you never expect to end up at your lowest adult weight. In fact, most women at 50, 60 or 70 have pretty much given up on losing weight. I certainly had, which is why this is all so crazy.
Just three years ago, after losing half my body weight, I made a video on Facebook called “Eat Like a Bear!” that encouraged people to use time-restricted eating for weight loss. I was out hiking that spring and summer of 2018 when I realized that two women I had never met had each lost about 40 pounds and reported that they had hope for the first time in years.
“Let’s stay in touch in a little Facebook group,” I said. I called the Facebook group “Eat Like a Bear!” as a nod to the video. That little group turned three years old this month and is now home to nearly 90,000 members.
A few weeks ago, I found myself in Orlando surprising our 100th “Century Bear” — the 100th person in the Eat Like a Bear! community to lose 100 pounds since finding us. It was a community milestone that we started counting systematically nearly a year ago, after realizing we already had about 30 such cases. We hit the 50 mark around Thanksgiving of 2020, and by April 2021, we were only 10 away from that century mark — 100 Century Bears.
Our century rate had increased from about one per month 18 months ago to 6 or 8 a month in the spring of 2021, due to the viral increase in the size of our community. I appeared on the cover of Woman’s World magazine, in The Bakersfield Californian and on KGET news in August 2020, leading to a whole new influx of Bear members and driving up our Century Bear rate. In fact, a woman in upstate New York is about to hit the century mark after finding me on that August 2020 cover of Woman’s World. As a coincidence, just blocks away from her in her upstate New York neighborhood, her friend separately found our community and is halfway to our coveted Century Bear status.
A 78-year-old lady in Tennessee, my own distant cousin Jeanetta, found me on that same Woman’s World cover. The feature story provided a recipe for my go-to meal, the Ridiculously Big Salad, and Jeanetta followed that recipe daily for two weeks. She lost 18 pounds and then called my dad, reporting her weight loss and boredom with eating the same meal for 14 days straight. I shipped Jeanetta a five-pack of my book “Half My Size with The Ridiculously Big Salad,” and I received a handwritten note a couple of months later with a report of all the weight loss in her friends and family circle. Society underestimates older women, but I certainly noticed the impact of one 78-year-old woman with a five-pack of books.
Woman’s World then featured the stories of 58-year-old Melinda Troxel and 75-year-old Gail Thompson in a December 2020 issue, bringing more of the grey-haired set into our community.
It isn’t really a surprise, then, that our 100th Century Bear was 52-year-old music teacher Sondra Jones from the Orlando area. Sondra knew to expect a surprise at her doorstep that day, but she never imagined that 10 leaders of the Eat Like a Bear! community would leap out of a passenger van onto her Florida lawn, all having flown through storms, floods and outages to get there.
Our Orlando meetup was life-changing, as we reflected on the impact our community is having on older women. I teach a way of eating that is simple and inexpensive, one that can even be done on food stamps. I teach people to forego the weight loss accelerator supplements and the special branded foods that are rampant in the weight loss industry, an industry that has caused many of us to get fatter.
In fact, our real success in weight loss is due to the point that, in the Eat Like a Bear! community, weight loss is a byproduct of what we actually do. Four years ago, when I was 280 pounds, I wanted desperately to hike with my sons. I engaged in my goal every single day. In the beginning, I limped around trailheads with an injured knee. My limping turned to walking. I can now endure steep climbs easier than I could when I was 20.
My 2018 hiking adventures made their way onto social media where two ladies found me and caused me to start a little Facebook group on July 9, 2018. On that same day, 53-year-old Shelley Foudray would join the group and become our first Century Bear some nine months later. Shelley struggled to walk to her mailbox three years ago but now walks in 5K events. Just weeks ago, Shelley jumped out of a van near Orlando and ran to greet our 100th Century Bear.
It appears that when you ignore the messages and marketing of the weight loss industry, and you focus a community of older women on getting out to hike, kayak, and ride horseback with their kids and grandkids, you may find yourself leading an unexpected viral movement. Community members call me “Mama Bear,” but a better moniker may be “Century Bear Zero,” as a nod to this unexpected viral movement called Eat Like a Bear!
