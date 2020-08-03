An early morning shooting Sunday, in which one person was injured, occurred at the Jack in the Box parking lot along County Line Road.
About 2:21 a.m., Delano Police officers were in the area of Randolph Street and Cecil Avenue when they heard gunshots, Chief Robert Nevarez said.
Officers checked the area and were flagged down for help near the County Line fast food restaurant, Nevarez said. The driver told investigators he had been shot while outside the business.
The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries, according to the Tulare County Sheriff Office's Facebook page.
The suspect fled the scene and is still outstanding.
Tulare County Sheriff's deputies arrived and took over the investigation because the attack occurred in its jurisdiction.
Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Bryan De Haan or Sgt. Steve Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.
