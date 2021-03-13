Earlimart man arrested after search finds $167K in catalytic converters

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an Earlimart man this week after a probation department search netted $167,400 worth of catalytic converters.
About 5 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the area of 600 N. Vineyard in Earlimart for a probation compliance check on 27-year-old Royer Gonzalez of Earlimart.
During their investigation, deputies found 20 catalytic converters, TCSO said. Detectives were then called to the scene and served a search warrant on the home and found 73 more catalytic converters. In total, detectives recovered about $167,400 in catalytic converters.
Gonzalez was arrested and booked into custody at the TCSO South County Detention Facility on charges of possession of stolen property, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Bryan De Haan or Sgt. Bryan Clower with the TCSO Ag Unit at 559-802-9567, or 24 hours a day at 559-733-6218, 800-808-0488, Tip Now Line: 559-725-4194, or by email at tcso@tipnow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.