The Delano Union School District began the 2020-21 school year as scheduled on Monday, Aug. 3. But because DUSD is beginning the school year with distance learning, on the morning of the first day of classes, the elementary and middle school campuses looked very quiet on the surface.
However, students, teachers and support staff throughout the district were all very active getting the school year started.
“The start of a new school year is always exciting, and that is especially true this year,” said district superintendent Rosalina Rivera. “Because of the public health situation, we are starting with distance learning, and so for now we will not see our students walking to school, getting dropped off, or exiting from a school bus. Instead, our students are connecting with our teachers and by our support staff.”
“There will be many challenges this year, and of course we want to see our students back in school as soon as it is safe" Rivera continued. "But right now it just feels so good to be able to say school is in session, teachers are teaching, students are learning, and high quality education is happening here in Delano.”
After planning and preparing throughout the spring and summer, DUSD teachers began to engage students on the morning of the first day of school.
“The work began long before Aug. 3,” notes Kerry Wallace, DUSD director of curriculum and instruction. “There has been a lot of thought and planning involved in getting the teachers and staff ready for this distance learning adventure. As with anything new, we expected some hiccups, but we wanted to make sure that we responded as quickly as possible to minimize frustrations on the part of the students, parents, and teachers.”
Wallace emphasizes DUSD’s commitment to maximizing student engagement, participation, and success.
“We are committed to making sure all students are connected to their schools and actively engaged in learning with their teachers," Wallace said. "This is a new way of teaching children, and we have to ensure that we are in a constant pattern of monitoring, reflection, and refinement in order to provide the best educational experience possible.”
Several DUSD teachers were asked to share their thoughts about their first day experiences.
Like many of her veteran colleagues, Flor Gonzalez, kindergarten teacher at Nueva Vista Language Academy, found herself being nervous even with her many years of experience.
“Although I was nervous because I was going to be welcoming and teaching my dual immersion kindergarten students via Zoom, I couldn't have asked for a better first day of distance learning," Gonzalez said.
Eileen Carter, first-grade teacher at Pioneer School, spoke with enthusiasm about “that feeling!”
“That amazing feeling you get inside when you meet your students and can put a face to the name for the first time on the first day of school,” she explained. Carter thought that, for a teacher, the day had much in common with other first days of school. “It didn't matter that they were behind a computer screen on this first day of school.”
Daisy Ventura, 1st grade teacher at Pioneer School, went so far as to say that the response of her students on the first day of school “Changed my outlook completely!” Ventura said. “On the first day, my students were literally overjoyed and excited. They actually shouted, ‘We are so excited!’ and I suddenly felt like, OK, this is all going to work out. It is a challenging way to teach, but our students' excitement and positivity is contagious.”
Mary Jane Dominguez, 7th and 8th grade mathematics teacher at Almond Tree Middle School, noted that distance learning, “definitely takes a different type of stamina for everyone -- teachers, students, parents, support staff and admin alike.”
Dominguez also mentioned a common theme among teachers: the need for patience. “We really have to be patient with one another and support each other the best way we can to be successful.”
Rivera is pleased at how the school year has started.
“It was amazing to watch it unfold," she said. "So much time and effort went into it, and when the time came, DUSD was ready. Our teachers were ready. The students were more than ready! The parents are happy and thankful that their children are back in school, and they understand why we have to do distance learning for now.
"We know how important this is for our community. We know that our students and families are counting on us. We are going to come through for them.”
Parents, guardians and caregivers who have questions, concerns, or requests are encouraged to call the DUSD Hotline at 661-721-5000 extension 00600.
