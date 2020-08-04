Delano Union School District began the 2020-21 school year in the usual way July 29, but with an innovative approach with a virtual district breakfast meeting for all staff.
The meeting was opened by April Gregerson, assistant superintendent for instructional programs, with one purpose in mind: “We are hoping that this breakfast will help you feel energized, appreciated and more connected than ever, as we are one team with one vision.”
DUSD staff later heard the annual message from district Superintendent Rosalina Rivera. Rivera said thanked staff members for their constant work these last few months.
“It has been four months now since we made the extremely difficult decision to close down our schools," she said. "Four months ago, nobody imagined that we would remain closed going into the 2020-2021 school year. I am very proud of how our district has faced up to this public health crisis.”
Rivera summarized the district’s work to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.
“We have been engaged in continuous planning throughout the spring and summer. We have strong instructional models and support service models in place, and our efforts will be characterized by the excellence we put forth as a team," Rivera said. "We must continue to summon forth the best of ourselves and continue with our core mission, which is to meet the educational needs, the social-emotional needs and the physical and mental health needs of our students.”
The DUSD staff, noted the superintendent, was equal to this challenge. “I know we are a strong team.” Concluding her remarks with a phrase that has become familiar in the Delano community: “Together, we will see this through.”
Staff was surprised by recorded comments from two well-known figures connected with the Los Angeles Dodgers: Orel Hershiser, 1988 Cy Young Award winner, 1988 World Series MVP and current Dodgers broadcaster; and current Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Hershiser and Roberts addressed their remarks specifically to the DUSD staff and expressed appreciation for all essential workers involved in education.
Back on July 20, the DUSD board of trustees approved a plan to begin the 2020-21 school year with distance learning. The first day of instruction was Monday.
“Our highest priority is to provide a safe and healthy environment for students, families and staff,” Rivera concluded. “At the same time, we must continue with our core mission, which is to meet the educational needs of our students. As we enter the 2020-21 school year, we will build on our strengths and fully deploy our talents and resources to meet the needs of our students.”
Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to reach out to the district and to the school sites with any questions, concerns or requests. The district hotline is (661) 721-5000 extension 00600.
