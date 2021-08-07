DUSD welcomes back employees with help of guest stars

At the Delano Union School District Board of Trustees chambers, officials “welcomed back” employees with special guest stars providing messages “con ganas.”
Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Programs April Gregorson was the host for the prerecorded message. A rousing rendition of the national anthem set the message’s tone, by Bakersfield College Voice teacher Cayley Mayhall.
Classes began in person on Monday, Aug. 2, after a whole school year of virtual learning in 2020. There are almost 6,300 students on the district’s 12 campuses.
Tina Tyler Smith provided the invocation, asking for prayers for the heroes of the district and its community partners.
“We pray for their safety as we re-engage and move forward,” she said.
Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said the upcoming year will be “challenging.”
“Everything we do is for our students,” Rivera said.
The morning’s first special message came from acclaimed Latino actor Edward James Olmos. One of Olmos’ iconic roles was as a teacher in the movie “Stand and Deliver.”
“I want to thank you for coming back,” he told the audience of employees. “Thanks for commitment.”
“Remember to stand and deliver,” he said, “Con ganas, like the movie character Jaime Escalante used to say.”
Then came prize patrol, along with the warm welcomes to the new teachers, as well as honoring those employees with 5 years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, 25 years, 30 years and 35 years of service.
And employee Rosie Medrano, the district’s receptionist, celebrated 41 years of service.
Major sports star Bo Jackson also welcomed staff.
“Superintendent Rosalina Rivera is very happy you are coming back to the team,” Jackson said. “Welcome the students back with open arms and put a smile on their faces.”
Gregorson ended the regular portion of the message by saying,” We are truly making it through together.”
Some of the local businesses that donated supplies to the district include:
• Home Depot, 1,600 bottles of hand sanitizer.
• Central Valley Office Supply donated masks.
• Adventist Health Delano
• Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
• Kern County Latino COVID Task Force
Rivera said that anything she asked for, and other items she didn’t need to ask for, was provided by the Delano business community and regular community members.
“This is such a beautiful community. If you need anything, we get it for the students and the families,” Rivera said. “We had a family that needed furniture. We got them furniture.”
She said the current staff COVID-19 vaccination rate is at 83 percent.
The district has had several drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics, including one at La Vina Middle School, where 100 people were vaccinated. Those clinics will be ongoing throughout the new school year.
And if anything goes wrong with the current plan of having in-person schooling, the district already has a plan where all students and teachers have books, supplies, including computers for each one, to go back to working from home, Rivera said. It’s something they are not expecting, but for which they are ready.
