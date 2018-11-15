As another avenue to help ensure students attend every school day, Delano Union School District’s Fremont Elementary School received a washer and dryer from an area merchant through a national program to ensure students have clean clothes to wear to school.
Fremont Principal Teresa Cushnyr first approached DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera regarding the project.
“Mrs. Rivera believed in this project from the moment I made the proposal,” Cushnyr said.
The Fremont principal contacted Cameron Illingworth of Urner’s Appliances in Bakersfield asking about a donation. She stated in her letter to Urner’s that some students at her school either come to school with dirty uniforms, or not in uniform, due to the lack of laundry facilities in or near their homes.
It was indicated that Fremont wanted to be the first elementary school campus in Delano, and possibly in Kern County, that would provide laundry facilities to students in need. This would eliminate the stress and anxiety of those students and would improve school attendance.
Statistics show that 1 in 5 students struggle with access to clean clothes for school. This may lead to chronically absent students, who are seven times more likely to drop out of school before high school graduation. About 4,000 students across the nation drop out of school daily, leading to a 40 percent higher unemployment rate in this group, a 70 percent higher rate of government assistance and eight times more likely to be incarcerated some time in their lives.
Illingworth responded with the washer and dryer donation, which was assisted by the national Whirlpool Cares program. The Whirlpool program shared statistics stating those schools that provide laundry service have seen 90 percent of tracked students increasing their attendance over the prior year. Those at-risk students (more than 10 absences in the prior year) attended school for nearly two weeks more than the prior year. Teachers saw increased class participation in 89 percent of those tracked students.
Following Rivera’s support, Cushnyr also worked with the district maintenance, operations and transportation department to help prepare the space where the washer and dryer are being installed. The washer and dryer were delivered to Fremont on Nov. 7 by Illingworth and his staff.
Excited students and staff were on hand for the delivery and thanked Urner’s for its generosity.
Urner’s was also honored during the district’s board of trustees meeting on Nov. 5, where they were presented with a plaque of appreciation on behalf of the board and district. Other district schools have approached Cushnyr to find out the logistics on conducting a similar program at their sites.
Cushnyr is excited about the project. She has plans for the duffel bags in which the students will bring their clothes and already has parents who have volunteered to assist in washing the clothes for those families who are not available to come to the campus to do their washing.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano union School District.
