Delano Union School District track and field students brought home honors after top finishes in their events at the Kern County Meet held April 27 at Bakersfield’s Liberty High School.
The times and distances earned by these 18 students earned them a spot in the Valley Meet at Buchanan High School in Clovis on May 4.
The students started their quest for a Valley spot by competing in the March 30 district track meet held at Robert F. Kennedy High School. That was followed by the sub-area qualifying meet at Taft High School on April 6 and the northern area meeting at Liberty High School on April 13.
Nykolas Sanchez, a seventh grade student from Pioneer School, placed first in the Youth 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.159 seconds. Also placing first was Morningside School third grade student Iris Juarez in the Bantam Girls 1,500 meters with a time of 5:42.
Juan Prieto, an eighth grade student from Almond Tree Middle School, placed second in the discus with a distance of 125.11 feet. Also placing second in their events were Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy eighth grade student John Calipusan, finishing in 30.71 seconds in the Intermediate Boys 200 meter hurdles; Cecil Avenue seventh grade student Kayleen Maes in the Youth Girls shot put with a toss of 33.77 feet; and Terrace School fifth grade student Audrey Maes in the Bantam Girls shot put.
Nathalie Espinoza Gutierrez, a sixth grade student from Pioneer School, placed third in the Midget Girls 1,500 meters with a time of 5:37. Also placing third was La Viña Middle School eighth grade student Alexander Toralba in the Youth Boys 100 meters; Del Vista Math and Science Academy fourth grade student Braulio Guzman in the Bantam Boys Long Jump with a leap of 11 feet, 10.5 inches; and the Cecil Avenue team of Adrian Rios (eighth grade), Lex Carrillo Salazar (eighth grade), Mark Kevin Ragasa (seventh grade), and Jesus Martinez (seventh grade) on the Youth Boys 4 x 800 meter Relay with a time of 10:27.61.
Placing fourth was the La Viña eighth grade team of Amber DeLa Cruz, Emily Gorospe, Kaeleigh Cezar, and Kahlen Rae Delere in the Youth Girls 4 x 100 meter relay; and Terrace School sixth grade student Franklin Medina in the Midget Boys 100 meters.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services at the Delano Union School District.
