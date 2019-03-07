Delano Union School District students and staff will host Schools vs. Cancer on March 15 at all 12 district schools.
Students from preschool through eighth grade are joining in the fight against cancer by raising funds.
The Schools vs. Cancer program brings the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, which is the world’s largest movement to end cancer, to elementary schools nationwide. It provides students, teachers and administrators the opportunity to become heroes in their own communities by celebrating people who have battled cancer, remembering lost loved ones and fighting back against a disease that has taken too many lives.
It also brings cancer education and community service to the classroom in a fun and exciting way. Students will have fun with entertainment and activities that reinforce what they learn in the classroom, and will give schools and the community an excellent opportunity to showcase their unique qualities.
Help fight cancer by donating to Delano Union School District students to raise funds. Any monetary donation will be appreciated.
The local community Relay For Life will take place April 13 and 14 at Delano High School and will raise money for the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives from cancer.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano Union School District.
