The Delano Union School District will hold its 30th annual Black History Celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy.
The district encourages all to join in commemorating the life and legacy of those who courageously transformed our country into the great nation that it is today.
For more information, contact Patsy Mejia at (661) 721-5000 x 00104.
