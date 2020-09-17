Capitalizing on the enjoyment of fitness by the students in the district, the Delano Union School District Physical Education Department is presenting its first ever Virtual Field Day event called “Innergize!” on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
District director of physical education Kenneth Dyar said that the Fitness Fun Days that are held in the district when students and teachers are on-site at their schools has become an important tradition in the district.
“It is a significant day for our students and staff,” Dyar said. “We feel that in these incredibly challenging times, this virtual event is a unique way to stay connected as a community, and support one another in a fun and meaningful way.”
The timing and the theme of this event is coordinated with National “Innergize” Day. The day is described “on the day after the Autumnal Equinox, this offers an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate … The fast pace of summer activities passes by now … Let stress and worry fade away for the day.”
Using #InnergizeDUSD, activities will be designed to be done indoors or outdoors using common household items. Dyar said that families will not be asked to purchase any specialized equipment. All events will be short in duration, and are designed not to interfere with the regular instructional schedule for the day.
Starting on Sept. 16, the physical education department will send out information that will allow students to begin practicing as part of their at-home physical education lessons. Participants will be asked to choose a minimum of four events to complete on Innergize Day, but they may complete as many events as they like.
The official events will take place Sept. 23, including an official score card. Parents will be asked to share photos and videos of their children taking part in these events. Certificates and stickers will be presented for completing various numbers of events.
For additional information on the event, please contact Dyar at 721-5000.
