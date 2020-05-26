Delano Union School District students have been working harder than ever during this challenging time via distance learning.
"Many of them have expressed how much they miss their teachers, friends, and activities that are typically the culmination of any school year," said April Gregerson, assistant superintendent of instructional programs. "Our Board of Trustees and Superintendent Rosalina Rivera wanted to bring a magical moment to our students and their families while complying with all of the health recommendations from the Department of Public Health."
The recognition celebrations this week include: Pioneer School on Tuesday, Almond Tree Middle School on Wednesday, LaVina Middle School on Thursday and Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy on Friday.
"Our goal is to create a joy-filled day for our students beginning with a 'drive-thru' graduation experience each morning," Gregerson said. "We are inviting parents to decorate their cars and are asking that graduates be seated on the passenger side."
All participants must remain in their vehicles, and all vehicles will adhere to physical distancing protocols.
Participating staff members will wear face coverings and gloves. Parents will be provided with a window of time and a designated location where students will receive their diplomas and a goodie bag to help them celebrate during a livestream at 6 p.m. of pre-recorded speeches and recognition ceremony of graduates. Graduation ceremonies will be viewed from home and will be available on the district website, the district YouTube page and on each school site's Facebook page.
"We would also like to capture every moment of the day with pictures, so we are inviting students and parents to send pictures linked to specific hashtags" she said. "We will gather these pictures to create lasting memories in a gallery.
