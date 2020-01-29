Delano Union School District's Terrace Elementary School third grader Natalia Carrillo won in her basketball free-throw division last weekend in Fresno.
Carrillo advanced after making 19 free throws out of 25 shots. She will now move on to Modesto and then compete for a chance to qualify for nationals that will be held in Las Vegas.
She started her journey back in December at the local Elk's Hoop Shoot in Delano.
Her Modesto competition will be held on Feb. 8 with her score being compared with others students from Hawaii and Southern California.
"Natalia said she’s very excited and can’t wait to try and win again," said Lionel Reyna, Terrace Elementary School vice principal. "She said she’s gonna practice every day and work very hard."
