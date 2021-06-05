DUSD teachers of year honored by Kern County

Sharing their Filipina heritage, and 20th Avenue as a border to both their schools, Delano Union School District’s Kern County Teachers of the Year were honored by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools in early May.
Princeton Street Elementary School first grade teacher Emily Fajardo Basconcillo and Terrace Elementary School fifth grade teacher Jessica Nuñez Soriano represented the district during a drive-through ceremony in Bakersfield on Saturday, May 8. This was one of the highlights of Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated during the first week of May.
“This is an excellent recognition of our staff and their accomplishments and leadership in education,” DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said. “We celebrate Emily and Jessica for their dedication.”
Both Basconcillo and Soriano are graduates of Delano Union School District, and both graduated from high schools in Delano.
EMILY BASCONCILLO
Basconcillo knew from a young age that she would be a teacher. Her aunt, Elizabeth Enriquez, was a site supervisor at Albany Park I Preschool for many years. When she attended Terrace Elementary School, Basconcillo looked up to teachers Lillian Lacson and Elva Hennessee, and wanted to be just like them and her aunt Elizabeth.
“Mrs. Lacson and Mrs. Hennessee made me feel welcome at school,” she said, “and I learned so much more.”
She was also the oldest of her cousins and siblings, which during babysitting them, she would play school to help keep them in line and focused. They all called her, and still do call her, Ateh Em.
“During the family parties, I would play school with all the kids while the adults had fun,” she said.
Basconcillo’s entire 20-year teaching career has been at Princeton. She was hired by then-principal Al Watts after she completed her education at Cal State Bakersfield after three years at Bakersfield College. Watts had viewed her work as an instructor in the after-school program. She started in a grades 2-3 combo, with the rest of her career being in first grade. She considers Princeton staff her family and the school a second home.
Areas in which Basconcillo has been involved include a district curriculum facilitator for first grade, grade level chair, GATE after-school program and Summer Academy, Science Fair and Math Field Day. She has also led her school’s Relay for Life Team, Jump Rope for Heart, and Running for Ronald (for Ronald McDonald House, which she had helped raise $2,000 a year for 11 years).
During the pandemic, she has been an advocate for Google, along with her sister Eileen Carter from Pioneer School. The team has presented the background in building an online classroom using Google Slides to build their virtual classrooms during district professional development sessions.
They added the slides to their Google Classrooms where students and families can view and take part in activities throughout the year, which also enhances their lessons. The Google Classroom concept is seen throughout the district in all grade levels.
Connecting with and encouraging students are favorite parts of Basconcillo’s involvement as a teacher. She sees each child as a clean slate when they come into her classroom. She always challenges her students, but creates an atmosphere where students feel safe to participate in their education, and where they are encouraged by fellow pupils to grow.
“This is a very humbling experience to represent the district at Kern County,” Basconcillo said. “It is kind of surreal.”
JESSICA SORIANO
Soriano remembered the impact of her teachers from kindergarten through high school as part of her decision to become an educator. She always enjoyed learning, and has continued to grow during her 11 years as an instructor in DUSD.
“Certain teachers cared for me at times when I struggled,” she said, “and I want to do the same for my students. I care about their success.”
After attending Del Vista Elementary and Cecil Avenue Middle schools, Soriano started high school as a freshman at Delano High School, but moved her sophomore year to the new Cesar Chavez High School. She earned her teaching credential through CSUB.
Soriano likes to get to know each child’s needs and interests, which will help her to determine how to approach subjects in ways to get the students engaged in their learning. Much of this has occurred through Zoom chats during distance learning this year.
“The connection I have with my students is very fulfilling,” Soriano said. “My teachers saw things in me, which I now see in my students.”
Soriano is glad to part of the community of education, both at Terrace and in the district. She enjoys the collaborations with teachers throughout the district. She and her Terrace colleagues see the students as “our students,” not just a connection to a single classroom, but to help develop success strategies across their grade level.
“In the Delano Union School District, we are all focused on the kids,” she said. “I work with amazing colleagues who come together effortlessly to help all students.”
Soriano has been involved in programs across the district including grade level chair at both Albany Park and Terrace schools. She previously served as a district grade five curriculum facilitator.
In receiving this award, Soriano feels that all teachers work so hard every day to provide meaningful learning for all their students.
“I was both shocked and honored when I was notified,” Soriano said, “but am very grateful to receive this award.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.