A high honor has been bestowed upon the Delano Union School District superintendent and one principal by the United States Department of Defense for their support of National Guard and Reserve members who work in their district.
The awards given to DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera and La Viña Middle School Principal Jennifer Townson during the May 6 board meeting came from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense/Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. However, the actual award reads that it is from the Secretary of Defense. The awards were presented by DUSD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Jason Kashwer.
The request for the award was submitted by La Viña music teacher Eric Suganuma, who has just completed more than 40 years of service in the military and has been employed by DUSD for 15 years. He applied for the award on the last day of his enlistment in the California Army National Guard.
“It was my last chance to recognize the outstanding leadership we have in our school district,” Suganuma said.
Suganuma stated the process starts with completing the award form. He said that what gains approval is how the questions are answered, for which he basically wrote an essay of why Rivera and Townson earned this award.
“I’ve always been encouraged and allowed to serve our state and nation in the Army National Guard, often at a moment’s notice,” he said.
Throughout this time, according to Suganuma, he has always felt the support of both Rivera and Townson. An example of this support was evident two years ago, when he was preparing for a possible one-year deployment.
“Everyone I consulted in this school district was very supportive of the possibility of being gone for a year,” he said. “The deployment did not occur, but I found out first hand how patriotic this school district is.”
Suganuma stated that because of employers like DUSD, its board of trustees, superintendent and principals, Reservists and National Guard members are able to serve California and the national when the need arises.
According to Suganuma, this is not an easy award to receive.
“For years, my colleagues informed me that this is a great award but often need to be applied for a few times before being approved,” he said.
A few of his buddies still haven't gained approval after several attempts. According to Suganuma, Department of Defense is selective of whom the Secretary of Defense chooses.
Suganuma served a total of 42 years in the Army — 3 1/2 years in active duty (full-time) and 36 years in the Army National Guard. The first 25 years he was an enlisted soldier, with the last 16 years as a Warrant Officer, Commander of the 40th Infantry Division Band stationed in Los Alamitos in southern California.
During his military career, Suganuma was stationed in Virginia, Hawaii and here in California. He has served in Nevada, Guam and many areas of California.
“Thank you for your investment in our nation,” he said.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for the Delano Union School District.
