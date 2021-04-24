DUSD students take awards at county science fair

Delano Union School District students came away with awards during the Kern County Virtual Science Fair held the last week of March. A total of 25 DUSD scientists from Grades 4 through 8 were part of the competition.
According to district GATE resource teacher Lea Cantu, the students were interviewed by judges from March 15 through 17. Their coaches continued to work with them following their first or second place finish in the district Science Fair.
DUSD had six students who placed at the county competition:
• Janice Delgadillo from Fremont School placed third in Fifth Grade Chemistry. She was coached by Jennifer Reyes.
• Gabbie Garcia from Nueva Vista Language Academy placed third in Fifth Grade Material Science. She was coached by Lilia Gonzalez.
• Ryan Datta from Harvest School received an Honorable Mention in Fifth Grade Product Science. He was coached by Judith Mota.
• Khanh Van from Pioneer School placed second in Middle School Material Science 1. He was coached by Tztlali Alvarado.
• The team of Kushwant Kaur and Haley McClintock from La Viña Middle School placed third in Middle School Material Science 2. They were coached by Pamela Balistreri.
• Leila Andrade from Pioneer School received an Honorable Mention in Middle School Chemical Reactions. She was also coached by Tztlali Alvarado.
