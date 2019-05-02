More than 100 Delano Union School District POWER students and staff attended WE Day 2019 on April 25 at The Forum in Inglewood.
Community service allowed students to earn their way into the event.
According to the WE website, students earn their way into WE Day by taking one local and one global action through WE Schools. This is a year-long education program developed by the WE organization that engages and empowers young people to become “compassionate leaders and active citizens.”
“Every young person makes their own journey to WE Day,” the website stated, “but together, they discover the power to change the world.”
According to Kenneth Dyar, district director of physical education and after-school programs, the POWER students followed this model through numerous community-based service learning projects, as well as global projects, in an effort to make the world a better place.
WE Day began as a single event 10 years ago, but has branched out to include 19 venues in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Caribbean.
Dyar stated that speakers included Neil Patrick Harris, Natalie Portman, Mahershala Ali, Selena Gomez, Chance the Rapper, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Emilio Estevez, and music from performers including Meagan Trainor and Pentatonix.
“The message was to live your life to serve,” Dyar said, “to be a part of something bigger than yourself, and to focus on inclusion and social justice. These are important messages for all young people.”
Dyar was very impressed with Delano’s POWER students and staff. While students from other areas were yelling and screaming, Delano’s students were very focused and “into” what was being said. When poignant stories were being shared, Delano’s students were leaning forward in their seats, respectful and doing their best to listen and “be in the moment.”
“They were very focused on why they were there,” Dyar said.
He continued that this attentiveness reflects on the strong, excellent guidance the students receive every day from not just their POWER instructors, but from the teachers of these students.
“That tells me that POWER staff have done an amazing job reminding our kids why they were attending, keeping them on message and appreciating the impact of the tremendous work they have all done in our community and beyond," Dyar said. "All the while, they were having a blast.”
The Delano students are already considering projects for next school year with which they would like to participate to benefit their community and world and earn a trip to We Day 2020.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services at Delano Union School District.
