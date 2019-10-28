Through the outstanding efforts of students, teachers, staff and parents, Delano Union School District students are exceeding county averages on the 2019 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP).
District students made substantial gains in both English language arts and mathematics.
“Along with the Board of Trustees,” District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said, “the success of our students shows that our parents were justified in placing their trust and confidence in our local neighborhood schools.”
Rivera continues, “When I visit school sites and classrooms, I can see that our efforts to transform the culture, raise expectations, empower teachers and staff, and build a cohesive district team are paying off. I am excited about our progress, but at the same time, I want the mind-set to be that the best is yet to come.”
CAASPP testing is held in the spring of each school year. School districts receive test results during the following school year. Individual student test results are mailed home around the same time that school districts receive testing reports from the California Department of Education.
Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Programs April Gregerson gives credit for the student achievement gains to Rivera’s leadership as well as to the hard work of students, staff, teachers and parents.
“Mrs. Rivera always tells us that a challenge is an opportunity,” Gregerson said. “We took up the challenge to improve student academic achievement, and under her leadership, our district has improved substantially: from 28 percent of our students meeting or exceeding standards in English language arts to 42.6 percent; and from 19 percent to 32.8 percent in mathematics. Rosalina fosters a culture of innovation that recognizes the individual role of each employee in creating a positive learning environment for our students.”
The Delano Union School District has many teachers serving in leadership roles: academic coaches, grade level chairs and instructional specialists, and Gregerson is quick to praise their efforts. “Our leadership model is highly collaborative and we value teacher ideas and expertise. This really is one team with one vision.”
Pointing out that almost 50 percent of DUSD students are English learners, Gregerson adds that students are exceeding the county average in both and "this shows what hard work and a love of learning can accomplish.”
Superintendent Rivera and her district leadership team are in the process of holding meetings with teachers and staff to present and celebrate the test results and to emphasize that the results are a districtwide and communitywide accomplishment.
Mike Bledsoe works for the Delano Union School District.
