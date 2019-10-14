When you sit down for a conversation with Joanna Trigo, science teacher and academic coach for the Delano Union School District, you can see why many teachers describe their work as a calling or a vocation: she has a missionary-like passion for what she does — this is someone who loves science, and who loves teaching science.
“My favorite part about teaching science is seeing my students be intrigued by a phenomenon,” Trigo said, “at times struggling with how something works, and then arriving at a place of knowledge with the understanding that there is so much more to uncover and that we have only scratched the surface."
Early in spring 2019, Trigo received an email indicating that she had been nominated for the 2019 California Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.
“I didn’t believe it at first,” she admits.
Trigo let the email sit for several weeks before taking a close look at it. An in-depth view of the email revealed that she had been nominated by April Gregerson, district assistant superintendent for instructional programs.
“I called April and asked, 'Is this real?'" Triago said.
"April said, 'Of course it’s real, you need to apply!'" she recalls. And so she did.
When asked why she nominated Trigo for the award, Gregerson was succinct: “Because she’s awesome.”
The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching were established by Congress in 1983. The award recognizes those teachers who have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas. The award program is administered by the National Science Foundation.
Gregerson's encouragement made it real for her, and Trigo set out to complete the lengthy application process, which included making a video of herself while teaching.
“The requirement was 20-30 minutes,” she said, “and it had to be a continuous videotaping, no cutting or editing.”
As the application deadline approached, Trigo realized that she still needed to make the video. One day, she placed her iPad in the back of her room during her second period class and filmed herself explaining gravitational forces to her students.
Trigo submitted her application on May 1. On Sept. 25, she received a phone call from the California Department of Education, notifying her that she was a finalist for the award, one of three from California. Her reaction?
“A little bit of disbelief,” she said. “I count this as a win for our district, for Delano and more than anything, for our students.
“This recognition is not really about me, it's about the excellence that exists in our wonderful children. I'm just honored to get to be a part of helping facilitate the growth of these bright minds and hearts.”
Trigo was once one of those local kids. She was born in Delano and raised in Earlimart. After attending college, she started her teaching career in 2005 at Delano High School. She moved to La Viña Middle School in 2016. Now in her 15th year in education, Trigo still closely identifies with her students.
“The innate curiosity that we are all born with, and that I see so prevalent in the young minds of my students, is the very essence that fuels this continual search for answers,” she said. “It is quite remarkable to see that once we get a taste or peek at how something so complex actually functions, it opens a world of questions and more mysteries to discover.”
Trigo and her husband, Sgt. Heriberto “Eddie” Trigo of the Delano Police Department, are raising two young minds of their own. They have two daughters, ages 8 and 4. The oldest is a student at Harvest Elementary School.
Trigo said her husband really pushed her to complete the award application and helped her understand her worth.
“One of my inspirations for moving forward with the application came from my husband believing that I was worthy of this nomination,” she said. “He has helped me countless times with building science models and demonstrations for my classroom and we have spent many late nights together figuring out how to make science relevant for students. When it came time to answer questions on leadership in the application, I sought his help.”
While Trigo waits to find out if she will receive the award, she keeps busy as a teacher, coach, wife and mother. It’s not the life she expected, but you will rarely meet someone as positive and optimistic as Trigo.
“I enjoy how things turned out,” she said.
Mike Bledsoe works for the Delano Union School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.