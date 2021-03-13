DUSD schools celebrate Read Across America

Delano Union School District’s schools have capitalized on the use of video and Zoom to continue the tradition of holding virtual Read Across America events during early March.
The events kicked off last week, celebrating the birthday of Dr. Seuss through different formats.
Members of the public and district administrators were readers at the schools. Formats included videos of readers at Del Vista, Fremont and Terrace elementary schools.
Zoom was utilized by classrooms at Morningside, Albany Park and Pioneer schools, so readers communicated directly with the teachers and students in the classrooms. The schools have posted a number of photos on their Facebook pages for the public to see.
Additional Read Across America celebrations were held held this week at Princeton and Harvest elementary schools and Nueva Vista Language Academy.
Coming up on a year of distance learning for DUSD schools has not dampened the enthusiasm seen in the faces of the students, teachers and staff in celebrating their special events. This included various dress up days such as wear green for Grinch Day at Albany Park School or Green Eggs and Ham Day at Pioneer School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.