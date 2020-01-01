The day after Christmas is typically a time when children stay home and play with their new toys.
But for a group of pre-kinder children in the Delano Union School District, it was another day of fun activities at school.
“Our parents are lucky to have such a great year-round program to offer a caring, safe environment for their children to prepare them for our district’s elementary schools,” DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said. “The district gladly provides these classes to our parents for their children.”
Along with the district’s part-day state preschools at Albany Park, Del Vista, Nueva Vista, Princeton and Terrace elementary schools, the classrooms are warm, inviting places where children learn in different formats with instruction from caring staff members, teachers and site supervisors.
The two preschool centers at Fremont Elementary School and Nueva Vista Language Academy are in session 245 days a year following the district’s operating calendar. They provide working parents in the Delano area a place to provide care for their children for up to nine hours a day year-round, and education from early childhood professionals to help prepare the children for entrance into kindergarten in social-emotional and academic areas.
The Fremont center has been in operation since 1992, seeing two generations of some families’ 3-, 4-, and 5-year-old children pass through its doors. Nueva Vista’s full-day class opened in 2008 when the district received a state preschool contract focusing on literacy skills for children and their parents to prepare the children for elementary school, which was only one of the two literacy contracts in Kern County received for year-round services.
Instruction and activities in the district’s state preschool classrooms are based upon the California Preschool Learning Foundations and Preschool Curriculum Framework. They are part of a continuum that starts with foundations for infants and toddlers, leading into the Common Core Standards for kindergarten and beyond.
Staff attend trainings and workshops throughout the southern San Joaquin Valley during the year to build their professional development. This provides additional techniques and activities to make learning fun for the children in the classroom.
Children in these full-year classrooms receive breakfast, lunch and a snack each day. According to district program staff, children learn how to eat together so that they are ready when they start kindergarten.
To enroll their children into these classrooms, parents and families have to qualify and show the need for full-day care. Based on the size of the family, there are state income guidelines that are based upon the State Median Income. Qualifying factors for full-day care include full-time jobs, pursuit of education or disabilities of members of the household.
California Department of Education’s Early Learning and Care Division has eased the income qualifications for entering these programs by allowing families (based upon number of members) to earn up to 85 percent of SMI. Once they qualify, children are guaranteed their preschool placement for 12 months, with exit from the program only if the family moves out of the Delano area or family income exceeds 85 percent of SMI. Three- and 4-year-old children are recertified for a second year of attendance at the end of their initial 12-month qualification.
These full-year classrooms are very popular. District preschool staff state that there is usually a waiting list of families who want to enter these classes, with parents scheduling appointments for enrollment soon after registration begins each year in early April.
“We appreciate those parents who utilize these services,” Rivera said. “We are also thankful to our dedicated preschool staff for the outstanding service they provide on a daily basis.”
For more information regarding the district’s state preschool programs, please call 721-5000, extension 00146 or 00147.
