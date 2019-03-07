Delano Union School District’s Del Vista Preschool dressed in character March 1 to celebrate the 1950s through its Pink Cadillac Diner.
Site Supervisor Karen Prather explained the decade, with a big focus on music, which is heard on a regular basis in her classroom.
Children and staff were seen in their white t-shirts, rolled up jeans and hair styles appropriate for the activity. Music from Elvis Presley was featured during dancing time, and healthy snacks were served around the diner theme.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano Union School District.
