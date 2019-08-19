Delano Union School District’s Board of Trustees congratulated Fremont Child Care and Del Vista Preschool for their five-star Kern Early Stars ratings during the board’s meeting on Aug. 5. Front row, from left: Board member Irene Martinez, Fremont site supervisor Lorena Valenzuela, DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera, Del Vista site supervisor Karen Prather and Board member Suzanne Villaruz. Back row: Board president Efrain Rodriguez, district director of child development Mike Bledsoe and Board clerk Frank Herrera.