Delano Union School District was recently informed of the passing of Milton “Milt” Woolsey, Ph.D., who served as district superintendent from 1991 to 2002.
Woolsey retired in July 2002 after a long and distinguished career as a teacher and administrator, with 36 years of service in public education. During his career and into his retirement, Woolsey was active in many church, community and professional organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America, the Delano Ministerial Society and the Association of California School Administrators; he served in many different leadership roles; he received many different honors and awards.
Above all else, Woolsey was a devoted family man, and his legacy includes 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He began his career in San Marino, near Pasadena, where he served as a classroom teacher from 1966 to 1972. In 1972, the Woolsey family relocated to the Central Valley, and Woolsey served as a junior high school principal in Earlimart from 1972 to 1976.
In the bicentennial year of 1976, Woolsey came to the Delano Union School District, which would be his professional home for the next 26 years. From 1976 to 1981, Woolsey was the principal of Cecil Avenue Junior High School. He then moved to the district office and served from 1981 to 1991 as the assistant superintendent for instruction. Delano Union School District then called on Woolsey to serve as superintendent, and from 1991 to 2002, he was the chief executive of the district. During his tenure the district’s accomplishments were a reflection of Woolsey’s commitment to service and excellence.
"When I began my career with the Delano Union School District, I was very fortunate to have Dr. Woolsey’s example of hard work, integrity, and professionalism," recalled Rosalina C. Rivera, the current DUSD superintendent. "He taught me so many valuable lessons about serving others and leading by example, and he showed all of us how to exercise educational leadership with skill, character and dignity."
"I will always be grateful for what Dr. Woolsey did for me, for the District, and for the Delano community," Rivera added.
The superintendent and Board of Trustees of the Delano Union School District extends its condolences to the Woolsey family, and we salute the life of Milton “Milt” Woolsey, a life of exemplary service to family, education, church and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.