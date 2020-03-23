Delano Union School District officials, with the help of a local doctor, provided much needed, food and essentials, including toilet paper, to more than 300 families Friday morning outside the Community Connection building.
Families, of five or more members, huddled together to brave the morning chill as the impromptu giveaway started around 8 a.m. The line of people wrapped around the fence line of the nearby Delano High School track, back to the health academy classrooms.
Dr. Umamaheswara R. Varanasi of DaVita Dialysis Center has been helping district officials for nine years to distribute food to families of students, said DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera.
"And he increased his usual donation during this crisis/pandemic," Rivera said, "to continue his support of our district and its family."
Linda Hinojosa, a part of the district's health services, was also on hand Friday morning as volunteers handed out staples: cereal, beans, frozen lunch meats, beans, rice, eggs, peanut butter, jelly, pancake mix, pancake syrup, pork chops, chorizo and ground meat.
"We are truly filled with joy to see our parents, and DUSD families, receive much needed commodities," Rivera added.
And despite the district transitioning to "distance learning," its kitchen and staff are still serving thousands of pickup breakfasts and lunches daily.
The district is also establishing a new hashtag for social media: #ProudtobePartofDUSD
