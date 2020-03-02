Taking an active approach in helping to minimize the risk of coronavirus, the Delano Union School District is implementing procedures and adjusting practices to address the risks presented by the little-understood virus.
DUSD Superintendent Rosalina C. Rivera, in a communication to district staff, discussed possible concerns with coronavirus (COVID-19), the flu and other health-related issues.
“We take the health and welfare of our students and staff very seriously,” Rivera said.
The superintendent convened a meeting on Feb. 27 with key district staff to discuss and determine how DUSD can be proactive and systematic in protecting the district family (including students, staff and parents). She emphasized that every person should exercise personal responsibility and take these important steps to minimize the spread of germs and respiratory viruses:
- Promote excellent hand hygiene — hand washing and using hand sanitizers
- Promote excellent respiratory hygiene — coughing and sneezing into shirt sleeve, handkerchief or tissue
- Discourage students from touching their eyes, mouth, and nose with their hands — use tissue instead.
DUSD is also taking a number of proactive measures, including:
- Providing hand wipes to teachers
- Purchasing disinfecting machines
- Making masks available for use with symptomatic students or staff as requested
- Purchasing and installing additional wall mounted hand sanitizer dispensers where needed
- Increased availability of tissue in offices and classrooms.
“We will continue to monitor circumstances closely,” Rivera said. “Further steps will be taken as appropriate.”
District Director of Health Services Linda Hinojosa is also providing additional resources, information and instructions to schools and district departments. These groups are reviewing these materials carefully, sharing them with their staff to implement on their campuses.
“As one team working together, let's take care of ourselves and each other,” Rivera said, “with each of us taking an active role in achieving a safer and healthier school and workplace environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.