This is part of a continuing series of introductions of Delano Union School District principals.
As students at elementary schools, most pupils do not plan to come back and lead their schools. In the Delano Union School District, there are two principals who attended the schools in which they are now at the helm.
KARINA OROPEZA-GONZALEZ
Karina Oropeza-Gonzalez started her connection with the district in the early 1980s as an elementary school student at Terrace School and Albany Park School (where she currently serves as principal). She graduated from Cecil Avenue Middle School (now Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy) in 1993, and from Delano High School in 1997.
Her undergraduate college work took place at Cal State Bakersfield from 1997 to 2001. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2001 with a major in liberal studies, and a minor in English literature.
Oropeza-Gonzalez returned to the district after her CSUB graduation as a teacher at Valle Vista Elementary School (now Nueva Vista Language Academy). The majority of her classroom teaching career was spent as a third-grade teacher for eight years at Princeton Street School.
She followed by assisting district teachers as a migrant resource teacher for three years. Her administrative career began as vice principal for two years at Fremont Elementary School. She has served the students at Albany Park School as the principal of the Panthers for the past four years.
The Panther principal joins family members who also work in the district, including sister, Cynthia Oropeza (fourth grade teacher at Princeton), brother-in-law, Antonio Gonzalez (second grade teacher at Morningside School) and sister-in-law, Rebecca Trujillo (site resource teacher at Del Vista Math and Science Academy). Gonzalez’s mother-in-law, Mary Gonzalez, retired from the district as a clerk in the Human Resources Department.
Oropeza-Gonzalez said that Albany Park School is a great place to learn and to work.
“I enjoy working in the school that I attended as a child,” she said.
Oropeza-Gonzalez is married to Jesus Gonzalez Jr. Their children are Matthew, a seventh-grader at La Viña Middle School, and Ashley, a fifth-grade student at Morningside.
ALVIN D. HENNESSEE
Attending his current school as a child, Alvin D. “Darrell” Hennessee said a lot has changed at Terrace Elementary School since those days. He is in his third year as leader of the Terrace Tigers.
Before entering the field of education, Hennessee served his country for four years in the United States Marine Corps. He also worked as a farm laborer, a carpenter’s apprentice, and spent 20 years in the grocery industry.
Hennessee worked for 11 years in two other school districts teaching grades second through sixth before coming to Delano Union School District in 2005. His administrative career began as vice principal at Fremont School for three years. He was also vice principal at La Viña Middle School for three years, and spent five years as principal of Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy before coming to Terrace.
Some of the changes at Terrace that Hennessee has helped lead include expanding the preschool to fifth grade campus to add sixth grade classes this year. This was also the first year of the AVID program for fourth and sixth grades.
“The AVID program is vital to teach students how to organize their materials for middle school, high school, college, and the work place,” he said.
Technology is expanding at the school, according to the Tiger principal. He stated that each student in first through sixth grades will have a Chromebook computer to begin next year. Expansion of school clubs this year have included a Drama Club and a Robotics Club, which Hennessee stated have been huge hits.
Regarding working in the district, Hennessee stated that after working in two other districts, he believes that DUSD is head and shoulders above the other two.
“The support a school site receives from district administration and support staff is unbelievable!” he stated. “Our campuses are safe and clean. As a district, we are proud that you entrust your children to us!”
Hennessee is joined in the district by his wife of 42 years, Elva. Also a Delano native, Elva Hennessee taught for many years in the district, and currently is the director of English Language Development. The Hennessees have two children. Their son, Andrew, and daughter-in-law, Monica, live in Bakersfield, and have blessed them with granddaughter Scarlett, 4, and grandson Everett (who will turn 2 on St. Patrick’s Day). Their daughter, Elle, lives in Long Beach, and is a family therapist.
The Tiger principal also suggested checking out Terrace’s test scores on the California Dash Board.
“Terrace is a great place to receive a world-class education,” he said.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services with Delano Union School District.
