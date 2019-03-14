This is part of a continuing series of introductions of Delano Union School District principals.
Rodney Del Rio and Mark Ruiz are enjoying the challenges and accomplishments of leading their respective Delano Union School District campuses at Almond Tree Middle School and Princeton Street Elementary School, respectively. Both born and raised in Delano, they have similar experiences as teachers and vice principals before ascending to principals at their sites.
RODNEY DEL RIO
Del Rio is in his fourth year as leader of the Almond Tree Lions. He explored the history of this country during his seven years as an eighth grade U.S. history teacher at Almond Tree. Prior to full-time teaching, he was the gym supervisor for Delano and was a substitute teacher for DUSD.
The principal stated that his original goal was to become a high school teacher, which would allow for easier access to sports coaching activities. That changed after he began teaching middle school students.
Del Rio’s call to administration started with one year as middle school vice principal when Nueva Vista Language Academy was a preschool through eighth grade school. He then spent a number of years as vice principal of La Viña Middle School, under the tutelage of current colleague Jennifer Townson.
Del Rio has worked with his staff to help increase the school’s eighth grade graduation rate and is exploring ways to increase parent involvement.
“There is a great all-around family atmosphere at Almond Tree,” he said, “and all staff are here for the students.”
He also stated that improved curriculum has helped to pinpoint students’ needs. This allows teachers and staff different approaches to improve and focus on those needs. He also noted that student attendance has improved during the past few years.
Del Rio also praised the contributions of the district and board of trustees at all schools.
“I love how the decisions made are always about the students,” he said.
Del Rio and his wife, Sarah, call Delano their home. They have a daughter, Elyssa, and two sons, Brodie and Branden.
MARK RUIZ
The principal of the Knights also taught at Princeton Street Elementary School during his career. Prior to entering education, Ruiz harvested grapes and watermelons, was a welder, drove large Caterpillar vehicles, coached at Delano High School and worked in the Sears stockroom in Bakersfield.
His first teaching position was in a fifth and sixth grade combination class at Kern Avenue Elementary School in McFarland. After five years in McFarland, he taught fourth grade at Richgrove School before coming to DUSD.
Ruiz spent 11 years at Albany Park Elementary School where he taught third and fourth grade. He then moved to Princeton, where he taught second grade for three years and third grade for one year.
His first administrative position was vice principal at Morningside Elementary School, where he served for two years.
“It was a great experience for me,” Ruiz said. “I worked with an excellent staff, and was in a position to continue to push the school forward.”
Regarding his present school, the principal said there is very little turnover in staff at Princeton, with a number of veteran teachers who have taught there for many years. He also stated that there is great parent communication, and there is ownership in the school community.
“If it is important to Princeton, it gets done.” Ruiz said. “Teachers have great concern for their students and their families.”
Staff supports each other, in and out of work, Ruiz said. Someone always steps up when a task needs to be completed, without being asked.
“There is a family mentality here,” he said. “We all consider each other family.”
Ruiz also stated that through visiting classrooms as an administrator, he gets great insights regarding classroom instruction.
“I’ve learned a lot about teaching by watching the best teachers in the district,” he said.
Meetings that are like reunions show the district's cohesiveness and the willingness to help each other accomplish what is needed to benefit DUSD students.
“I can call on any district administrator for help,” Ruiz said, “and they will go above and beyond.”
Ruiz said he is fortunate to have a fellow administrator in his family. His wife, Ana, is the principal of Del Vista Math and Science Academy. The love of teaching has been passed on to their daughters, who are both DUSD special education teachers. Kristine Ruiz teaches at Pioneer School, while Adriana Santella instructs students at Almond Tree Middle School. Ruiz has two sisters-in-law, Eva Gutierrez and Teresa Nunez, and a brother-in-law, Armando Gutierrez, who also work for the district.
Ruiz said excellent staff and the feeling of being part of a family is present throughout the district.
“Once you cross the threshold of the district, you are family, and this is not a cliché,” Ruiz said. “DUSD is a great place to work.”
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development at Delano Union School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.