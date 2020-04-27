During Terrace Elementary School's POWER Program’s first Zoom meeting since schools closed, there was one fifth-grade student who held up a sign that wrote, “I miss you guys, we got this #togetherathome.”
That lone heartfelt message inspired the Terrace Powerful Outcomes in Wellness, Education and Recreation (POWER) program staff to reach out to students and collaborate on a new quote, said Ken Dyar, director of physical education and after school programs at Delano Union School District.
That quote is: “A message from POWER: we have the POWER to make a difference if we stay home.”
The quote was designed to make everyone in the Terrace POWER family feel united, even though they are physically apart. According to POWER site manager Ana Maria Mejia, “We all wanted our students to remember that together we can make a POWERful impact, because together we RISE.”
"I love how the student said, 'we got this #togetherathome,'" commented Rosalina Rivera, DUSD superintendent. "The students get this. They are on the same page with us when we say, 'Together - we will see it through!' This will not last forever. We will be back, and better than before."
The Delano Union School District’s POWER after school program continues to play an essential role in students’ lives by reaching out, staying emotionally connected and bringing joy to Delano youth during a most difficult moment in their lives, Dyar said.
Back on Oct. 24, 2019, at the Pioneer School campus, staff hosted its annual Lights On after school event. The three-hour event showcases the talents seen in after school programs. More than 3,000 people attended the 2019 district event.
This was the 20th year of this national event, in which the Delano POWER program hosted its eighth annual gathering.
The POWER program offers after school services including targeted academic intervention, multiple and varied enrichment opportunities, hands-on science, fun and fitness-based physical activities and a nutritious snack and dinner.
About 11.3 million U.S. children are alone and unsupervised after school, according to the national Afterschool Alliance. After school programs keep children safe, help working families and inspire learning.
