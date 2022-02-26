DUSD middle schoolers discuss pandemic during speech contest

The Delano Union School District heard 11 seventh and eighth grade students discuss “What was the biggest impact the pandemic had on society?” during the annual virtual Henry Greve Speech Contest held Thursday, Feb. 17.
The students were passionate about their topics, explaining why their choices of impacts have most affected not only themselves, but their families, their community and society in general. A number shared personal experiences that have occurred in nearly two years that COVID has affected the world.
In a speech where she talked about people struggling to get mental health help, Elliora Ignacio from La Viña Middle School placed first in the competition. Armindev Bhatti placed second in the competition, with Queona Mae Reyes placing third. Armindev and Queona also attend La Viña and were coached by Rene Mendivel. All three are eighth grade students.
The other students competing were eighth graders Sarah Elizabeth Chavez, Kayleen Guzman, Christian Reyes Reyes, Jesus Sanchez, and Victoria Schmidt. Seventh graders who competed were Cherise Frost, Itzel Montano and Kate Valderrama. All of these students attend Pioneer School and were coached by Danyel Dahlen.
The Henry Greve Speech Contest started in the 1950s as a speech contest for seventh and eighth graders. The Bakersfield Toastmasters public speaking club, which is part of a national organization, assumed sponsorship of the contest to ensure the middle school students continue to have this opportunity to speak.
Mr. Greve’s name was added to the contest in 1963. He was a Toastmasters member, and also a speech therapist who supported students’ participation in oral language activities.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development for the Delano Union School District.
