With the theme “Through the seeds of excellence, we celebrate success,” the Delano Union School District honored its students and staff of the year during the annual Public Schools Luncheon April 10 in a nearly-full Almond Tree Middle School gym.
Master of ceremony was principal Rodney Del Rio. Vice Principal May Zetina conducted the flag salute. It was followed by "The Star Spangled Banner," performed by eighth grade District Honor Band clarinetist Amanda Ambriz, Aaliyah Avila, Ben Lentz, Christine Palapuz, Kaylee Pascua and Pedro Zapata.
The ATMS choir, led by Melissa Brindle, performed the songs "Cherry Blossoms," "Baloo Baleerie" and "Spring Thing."
DUSD board president Efrain Rodriguez, Ph.D., and board member Irene Martinez also spoke to the audience, thanking all those who attended and congratulated the honored students and staff.
DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera congratulated all the honorees at the event and praised the accomplishments of the Student, Teachers and Classified Employees of the Year. She discussed various demonstrations of being successful.
Principals, department heads and assistant superintendents presented the Students of the Year (S), Teachers of the Year (T) and Classified Staff of the Year (C). Those noted were: Albany Park School: Devani Ochoa (S), Jessica Dart (T) and Elizabeth Curiel (C); Almond Tree Middle School: Julianna Muñoz Torres (S), Fabian Gonzalez (T) and Maria Y. Carrillo (C); Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy: Emiliano Lucas Chavez (S), Cheryl Nail (T) and Eliana Leyva (C).
Del Vista Math and Science Academy: Scarlett Rose Robles (S), Kymberly Navarro (T) and Mindy Morales (C); Fremont School: Seth Antonio (S), Shawna Schmidt (T) and Patricia Torres (C); Harvest School: Jayden Popoy (S), Kimberly Cruz (T) and Alma Valdivia (C).
La Viña Middle School: Yvette Salas Rodriguez (S), Cheryl Alindajao (T) and Norma Salgado (C); Morningside School: Aaron Gonzalez (S), Mary Morton (T) and Mayra Gonzalez (C); Nueva Vista Language Academy: Thaily Arceo (S), Nikki González (T) and Patty Jaime (C).
Pioneer School: fifth grade student Jared Carrillo; eighth grade student Sarah Rodriguez Lopez; Flavia Arzate (T) and Jenny Gonzalez (C). Princeton Street School: Emely Alcantar (S), Alicia Marquez (T) and Alice Cantu (C). Terrace School: Stephanie Cora (S), Iris Silva-Renteria (T) and Maria D. Carrillo (C).
Department’s Classified Staff of the Year included: Food Services Leticia Cisneros; MOT Robert “Bobby” Zuniga; and District Office Shawn Bonita.
Management Person of the Year was Morningside Principal Ricardo “Rick” Chavez. The district’s nominees for Kern County Teacher of the Year are Rubie Quismundo from Harvest School and Flor González from Nueva Vista Language Academy.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development at Delano Union School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.