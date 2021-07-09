DUSD honors retirees with drive-thru ceremony

In vehicles including a bicycle and a low-rider Cadillac, Delano Union School District honored 18 of its retirees during a drive-thru ceremony June 10 at the district office.
Staff members were feted by their school or department administration, and then by Superintendent Rosalina Rivera and board President Suzanne Villaruz. The total number of years the retirees served DUSD was 462 years.
Following is some information on each retiree:
Maria Alvizo worked for the district for 40 years (1981-2021). She began as an instructional aide in 1981, rising through the ranks to executive secretary. She began as a first grade teacher at Princeton Street Elementary School in 2000 (also teaching grades three and four). Her first administrative position was in 2015 as vice principal at Del Vista Math and Science Academy, later moving to Nueva Vista Language Academy. She retired as Principal of Terrace Elementary School.
Theresa Cabacungan was with the district for 34 years (1986-2000). She worked with the Special Education Department for 30 of those years, spending the last 16 years as an aide at Terrace Elementary School.
Christina “Tina” Chavez worked for the district for 15 years (2005-2020). She began as a clerk in the Curriculum and Instruction Department, and worked her last four years in the Business Office.
Serena Cole was with the district for 25 years (1994-1995, 1997-2021). As a speech and language pathologist, she served several school sites including Del Vista and Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academies, and Morningside Elementary School.
Laurie Distefano worked for the district for 30 years (1991-2021). All of her years were treasured as a kindergarten teacher at both Del Vista (1991-2000) and Morningside elementary schools (2000-2021). She was also involved with school teams including Leadership Team and School Site Council.
Michael Feliscian was with the district for 22 years (1998-2020). He started in the district as a night utility worker at Almond Tree Middle School. He transitioned to a day utility worker, and served at both Del Vista Math and Science Academy and Harvest Elementary School.
Tammy Feliscian worked for the district for 25 years (1995-2020). Her first positions in the district were as payroll clerk and payroll technician in the Business Office. She transferred to Terrace Elementary School in 2012, where she served as resource room clerk.
Elva Hennessee was with the district for 31 years (1985-2010, 2015-2021). She started in the district as an instructional aide while completing her teaching credential, which upon completion, offered her the opportunity to teach first grade at Terrace Elementary School. After many positions in the district, and five years with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Mrs. Hennessee spent her last six years in the district as director of English Language Development.
Diane Jacobs worked as a teacher in the district for 32 years. She began at DUSD as a fourth grade teacher at Fremont Elementary School (where she also taught fifth grade). She transitioned to Almond Tree Middle School as a Grade 6 teacher, and from 2006 to 2021, she taught sixth grade at La Viña Middle School. She was also involved in Battle of the Books, GATE facilitator, Spelling Bee, and coached many orators to top finishes in Oral Language Festivals.
Pamela “Pam” McFarland was with the district for eight years. Prior to her time as child care aide at Albany Park II Preschool, she also worked with children in Nueva Vista Pre-K Family Literacy Preschool and Fremont Preschool. Other positions in the district included a Character Counts aide at Morningside Elementary School.
Mary Morton spent her 15 years (2006-2021) in the district as a fifth grade teacher at Morningside Elementary School. She was also involved Oral Language Festival, Math Field Day, Battle of the Books, and chess tournaments.
Also from Morningside Elementary School, Margarita “Margie” Ortega spent her 20 years as a Morningside Mariner teaching first grade and kindergarten. Coming to DUSD from Richgrove School, she also assisted the school as co-captain of their Relay for Life team.
Juanita Ramos worked for the district’s Nutrition Services Department for 35 years (1985 to 2020). She started in the department as a cafeteria help, and worked up to the position of Cook II. According to department director John Chavolla, she is very reliable, and hardly ever missed work because she loved her job.
Maria Renteria was with the district for 30 years (1990-2020). She began her district career as a clerk II and III at Albany Park Elementary School. After moving to the District Office in 2000, she was promoted to administrative assistant in 2003, working in various offices and departments.
Sue Riley worked for the district for 25 years (1996-2021) as a second grade teacher. She began with the district at Terrace Elementary School, where she taught for eight years. She spent the rest of her DUSD career at Del Vista Math and Science Academy. Her DVMSA grade level team stated that Mrs. Riley is creative, caring and strong.
Cheryl Smith was with the district for 26 years (1995-2021), teaching in both general education and special education classrooms at Valle Vista School (now Nueva Vista Language Academy), Albany Park Elementary School, Del Vista Math and Science Academy, and Pioneer School. In her most recent position at Pioneer, she taught a mild-moderate special education classroom.
Evangelina “Eva” Soberon worked as a child care teacher in the district for 16 years (2005-2021). She began with the former Superstar school-age before and after school program at Fremont Elementary School. She spent her last 12 years at Nueva Vista Pre-Kindergarten Family Literacy Preschool, with many children coming through Teacher Eva’s class.
Norma Torrez was with the district for 33 years (1987-2020). She started in the district as secretary at Albany Park Elementary School, and also served in that position at Del Vista and Terrace elementary schools. She came to District Office in 2000, and became an administrative secretary from 2001 until her retirement.
