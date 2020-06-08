April Gregerson

April Gregerson receives flowers for ACSA West Kern Administrator of Year Award honors.

The Delano Union School District will hold a live-stream drive-thru at the district office parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to recognize employee of the year honorees.

"In addition, the district will have a morning live-stream drive-thru at the District Office parking lot on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to recognize and honor our beloved retirees," Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said Thursday.

"Each year, we select and recognize some of the many people at DUSD who have gone above and beyond in their respective roles," Rivera said. "Although we were not able to highlight these persons at our annual Public Schools Luncheon, this does not subtract from their accomplishments, nor does it diminish the appreciation we have for these individuals, who represent the very best of the Delano Union School District."

Rivera said it is her privilege to announce and honor the students and staff who have been selected for special recognition in connection with the 2019-20 school year.

"Congratulations to everyone being honored this year!" she said. "You have inspired us, and we are blessed by your example."

Honorees include:

Albany Park School

Sabrina Gonzales — Classified Employee of the Year

Alicia Neuenkirk — Teacher of the Year

Makayla Valle — Student of the Year

Almond Tree Middle School

Margaret "Margie" Felix — Classified Employee of the Year

Isabel Ramirez — Teacher of the Year

Keyly Soria — Student of the Year

Cecil Avenue Math & Science Academy

Daniel Eusebio — Classified Employee of the Year

Amy Lawson — Teacher of the Year

Susana Zaragoza — Student of the Year 

Del Vista Math & Science Academy

Jasmine Orozco — Classified Employee of the Year

Nancy Aviña — Teacher of the Year

Lizet Aviña — Student of the Year

Fremont School

Jose Heredia — Classified Employee of the Year

Sandra "Sandy" Jones — Teacher of the Year

Amayah Harrison — Student of the Year

Harvest Elementary School

Amanda Garza — Classified Employee of the Year

Robert "Bob" Williams — Teacher of the Year/Nominated for Kern County Teacher of Year

Andrea Veloya — Student of the Year

La Vina Middle School

Consuelo Corpuz — Classified Employee of the Year

Rene Mendivil — Teacher of the Year

Harshan Sunner — Student of the Year

Morningside Elementary School

Gloria Sanchez — Classified Employee of the Year

Antonio "Tony" Gonzalez — Teacher of the Year

Jasmine Gill — Student of the Year

Nueva Vista Language Academy

Elena Moreno — Classified Employee of the Year

Veronica Mojarra — Teacher of the Year

Vicente Arceo — Student of the Year 

Pioneer School

Derek Dominguez — Classified Employee of the Year

Jayme Galvan — Teacher of the Year

Clarissa Espinoza — Fifth Grade Student of the Year

Jonas Torres — Eighth Grade Student of the Year

Princeton Street School

Vanesa Ayon — Classified Employee of the Year

Camelia Martinez — Teacher of the Year

Ezekiel "Zeke" Basconcillo — Student of the Year

Terrace Elementary School

Isabel Godinez — Classified Employee of the Year

Sylvia Rios Mendoza — Teacher of the Year/Nominated for Kern County Teacher of the Year

Alexa Davalos — Student of the Year

Food Services Department

Juanita Ramos — Classified Employee of the Year

Maintenance, Operations, & Transportation Department

Armando Gutierrez — Classified of the Year

District Office

Christina "Tina" Chavez — Classified Employee of the Year

Jahad Suboh — Management Employee of the Year

Administrator of the Year — West Kern Chapter of ACSA Region XI

April Gregerson — Administrator of the Year in the area of curriculum and instruction

