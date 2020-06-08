The Delano Union School District will hold a live-stream drive-thru at the district office parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to recognize employee of the year honorees.
"In addition, the district will have a morning live-stream drive-thru at the District Office parking lot on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to recognize and honor our beloved retirees," Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said Thursday.
"Each year, we select and recognize some of the many people at DUSD who have gone above and beyond in their respective roles," Rivera said. "Although we were not able to highlight these persons at our annual Public Schools Luncheon, this does not subtract from their accomplishments, nor does it diminish the appreciation we have for these individuals, who represent the very best of the Delano Union School District."
Rivera said it is her privilege to announce and honor the students and staff who have been selected for special recognition in connection with the 2019-20 school year.
"Congratulations to everyone being honored this year!" she said. "You have inspired us, and we are blessed by your example."
Honorees include:
Albany Park School
Sabrina Gonzales — Classified Employee of the Year
Alicia Neuenkirk — Teacher of the Year
Makayla Valle — Student of the Year
Almond Tree Middle School
Margaret "Margie" Felix — Classified Employee of the Year
Isabel Ramirez — Teacher of the Year
Keyly Soria — Student of the Year
Cecil Avenue Math & Science Academy
Daniel Eusebio — Classified Employee of the Year
Amy Lawson — Teacher of the Year
Susana Zaragoza — Student of the Year
Del Vista Math & Science Academy
Jasmine Orozco — Classified Employee of the Year
Nancy Aviña — Teacher of the Year
Lizet Aviña — Student of the Year
Fremont School
Jose Heredia — Classified Employee of the Year
Sandra "Sandy" Jones — Teacher of the Year
Amayah Harrison — Student of the Year
Harvest Elementary School
Amanda Garza — Classified Employee of the Year
Robert "Bob" Williams — Teacher of the Year/Nominated for Kern County Teacher of Year
Andrea Veloya — Student of the Year
La Vina Middle School
Consuelo Corpuz — Classified Employee of the Year
Rene Mendivil — Teacher of the Year
Harshan Sunner — Student of the Year
Morningside Elementary School
Gloria Sanchez — Classified Employee of the Year
Antonio "Tony" Gonzalez — Teacher of the Year
Jasmine Gill — Student of the Year
Nueva Vista Language Academy
Elena Moreno — Classified Employee of the Year
Veronica Mojarra — Teacher of the Year
Vicente Arceo — Student of the Year
Pioneer School
Derek Dominguez — Classified Employee of the Year
Jayme Galvan — Teacher of the Year
Clarissa Espinoza — Fifth Grade Student of the Year
Jonas Torres — Eighth Grade Student of the Year
Princeton Street School
Vanesa Ayon — Classified Employee of the Year
Camelia Martinez — Teacher of the Year
Ezekiel "Zeke" Basconcillo — Student of the Year
Terrace Elementary School
Isabel Godinez — Classified Employee of the Year
Sylvia Rios Mendoza — Teacher of the Year/Nominated for Kern County Teacher of the Year
Alexa Davalos — Student of the Year
Food Services Department
Juanita Ramos — Classified Employee of the Year
Maintenance, Operations, & Transportation Department
Armando Gutierrez — Classified of the Year
District Office
Christina "Tina" Chavez — Classified Employee of the Year
Jahad Suboh — Management Employee of the Year
Administrator of the Year — West Kern Chapter of ACSA Region XI
April Gregerson — Administrator of the Year in the area of curriculum and instruction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.