The Delano Union School District handed out more than 84,000 breakfast and lunch meals Saturday morning for district families for the next seven days ahead of spring break.
Each child received a large white plastic bag with seven breakfasts, seven lunches and eight small cartons of milk, according to DUSD Food Services Director John Chavolla. Chavolla was making sure everything was smooth for kitchen staff, Superintendent Rosalina Rivera, Assistant Superintendent April Gregorson and Almond Tree Middle School Principal Rodney Del Rio as they handed out 14,000 "well-balanced" meals at the Almond Tree campus.
"On a normal day, we provide about 13,000 meals districtwide," Chavolla said.
In each bag the district staff left a card that said: "DUSD and the Nutrition Services Team takes pride in planning and serving thousands of meals for children in our community. Our daily hard work ethic has allowed our team to be successful in being able to effectively serve our community. We want to ensure that children get the healthy food that they need to thrive daily. On behalf of DUSD and our Nutrition Services team, we hope that you have a safe and healthy Spring Break! Please enjoy these meals as they have been carefully packaged with LOVE by our Nutrition Services Team. #bestchoiceDUSD #DUSDNutritionServices #OneTeamOneVision"
Everyone touching food bags had face masks and gloves on and provided food to parents and students from the neighborhood, via drive-thru or walk-up lines. The line of cars wrapped around the block, all the way onto Cecil Avenue.
While this giveaway was happening, similar ones were happening at other Delano Union School District campuses such as Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy, Del Vista Math and Science Academy, Harvest Elementary/La Vina Middle School, Nueva Vista Language Academy and Pioneer School.
Superintendent Rivera said the district has about 6,000 students overall.
"Another reason we are providing meals today is because we expect it to rain on Monday and Tuesday," Rivera said on a sunny Saturday morning. "And we didn't want our students and parents possibly getting sick coming out in the bad weather."
"We also wanted to thank our cafeteria heroes, who continue to work regular hours to prepare these healthy and great tasting meals," Rivera said of the district kitchen staff. "They have been very positive and energetic throughout this entire pandemic. And they have never complained!"
