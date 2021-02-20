Delano Union School District Food Services staff showed their Valentine’s Day spirit on Wednesday, Feb. 10. They decorated their drive-thru location with festive Valentine’s Day decor.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the DUSD Food Services Department has dedicated itself to making sure students 18 and under get high quality foods.
On Feb. 10, more than 50,000 meals were served. DUSD Food Services has served more than 2 million meals since the pandemic began.
