To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available for school breakfast, Delano Union School District schools will celebrate National School Breakfast Week through Friday.
Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows that more and more students are starting their day with a nutritious breakfast in their school cafeterias. The USDA School Breakfast Program currently serves more than 14 million students every day.
Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:
- Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math
- Score higher on standardized tests
- Have better concentration and memory
- Be more alert
- Maintain a healthy weigh.
The National School Breakfast Week campaign theme, “Energize Your Day with School Breakfast,” reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students. DUSD schools will be giving out promotional items to students each day for breakfast.
“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students get the best education they can,” Director of Food Services John Chavolla said. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the healthy, great tasting, and appealing choices we offer.”
The district serves more than 3,000 breakfast meals daily through the federally funded School Breakfast Program. School nutrition professionals in DUSD prepare breakfast and lunches every day that meet federal nutrition standards – limiting fat, calories and sodium – while encouraging students to choose from fruits, vegetables and whole grains offered with school meals.
DUSD will be serving healthy breakfast choices during NSBW such as chicken and waffles and vanilla and strawberry parfaits. Students will also receive promotional items such as wristbands, book markers, pencils, erasers and riddles.
For more information about Delano Union School District meals, visit https://www.facebook.com/DUSDFOODSERVICES or https://www.duesdnutritionservices.com
